Frank of Ireland, inauguration poem and gourmet sandwiches

Frank of Ireland is the hilarious story of a man with a tenuous hold on reality who struggles to grow up and get his life together. At age 32, Frank is a newly single self-proclaimed musician still living at home with his mother. His loyal best friend Doofus has the full-time job of clearing up the debris left by Frank as he desperately tries not to burn everything to the ground in search of his true purpose.

It releases April 16 on Amazon Prime.

Bonus: Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer will play Real Estelí F.C. at the historic Crew stadium, 8 p.m., tonight, April 15. The second leg of this CONCACAF Champions League tournament match will air on FS1. Crew won the first leg 4-0 last week. MLS teams have never won the Champions League under its current format since the 2008-2009 season.

The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman is a poem read on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. With significant passages written on the storming of the U.S. Capitol, 22-year-old Gorman became the sixth and youngest poet to deliver a poetry reading at a presidential inauguration.

“Deeply rousing and uplifting,” says Lilah Ramzi of Vogue.

Gorman’s poem is No.1 on the New York Times Fiction Best Seller list. Here are some other books on the list:

The Red Book by James Patterson and David Ellis

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Later by Stephen King

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

A unique Creole sandwich and street food eatery, Black Box Fix brings you tasty meals paired with a great ambiance. Its menu includes an array of sandwiches, street fixes and a kids menu for little ones under 12.

Bonus: Fusian Westerville's Takeover Night is 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, April 16. Order online and add the Takeover Night option to have 10 percent of sales go to Uptown Friday Nights in Westerville.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.