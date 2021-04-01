Concrete Cowboy, Harlan Coben’s Win and Mediterainian cuisine

Watch

Netflix’s Concrete Cowboy is a film about a rebellious 15-year-old from Detroit who gets sent to live with his estranged father in Philadelphia and finds kinship in a tight-knit community of Black cowboys.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13, 2020. It is scheduled to be released on Netflix on April 2.

Read

The novel Win by Harlan Coben dates back to more than twenty years ago when heiress Patricia Lockwood was abducted during a robbery of her family's estate and locked inside an isolated cabin for months. Patricia escaped, but so did her captors, and the items stolen from her family were never recovered. But for the first time in years, the authorities have a lead not only on Patricia's kidnapping but also on another FBI cold case, both pointing them toward the same man – Windsor Horne Lockwood III or Win, as his few friends call him.

"I gobbled [Win] in literally a couple of days . . . It's fantastic," says television personality and celebrity cook Rachael Ray.

Coben’s novel appeared on Amazon Charts for the top 20 most sold books of the week in Fiction on March 21. Here are some other books on the list:

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Later by Stephen King

Life After Death by Sister Souljah

Wild Sign by Patricia Briggs

Eat

Falafel Kitchen at North Market Bridge Park boasts an all-vegetarian, falafel-centric menu featuring pita pockets. Menu highlights include fresh, piping hot falafels, crunchy salads, homemade pickles, and delicious tahini. It also offers other made-from-scratch traditional favorites such as grape leaves, fresh spinach pies, salads, and zaatar bread.

It’s open from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays.

