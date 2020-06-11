× Expand Photo courtesy wiki

Watch

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj released two new episodes of Volume 6 this week. "We Cannot Stay Silent about George Floyd" and "Why the News Industry Is Dying" are definitely worth checking out. We encourage you watch with your friends or family to open up a conversation! Plus, no one can frown while watching Minhaj crack jokes.

Eat

It's National Corn on the Cob Day! Such a summer staple snack cannot go unacknowledged.

Photo courtesy of NEOSiam 2020 at Pexel

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

6 ears corn on the cob, husks and silk removed

2 tbsp. white sugar

1 tbsp. lemon juice

Directions

Fill a large pot about 3/4 full of water and bring to a boil. Stir in sugar and lemon juice,

Photo courtesy of Dublin Arts Council

dissolving the sugar. Gently place ears of corn into the boiling water, cover the pot, turn off the heat and let the corn cook in the hot water until tender, about 10 minutes.

PLUS

What better way to celebrate than visiting Dublin's Field of Corn?

Read

Let's-pretend-we're-on-the-beach reads

Top five best "beach reads" of 2020

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

The Last Train to Key West by Chanel Cleeton

Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory

Beach Read by Emily Henry

All Adults Here by Emma Straub