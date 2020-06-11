Photo courtesy wiki
Watch
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj released two new episodes of Volume 6 this week. "We Cannot Stay Silent about George Floyd" and "Why the News Industry Is Dying" are definitely worth checking out. We encourage you watch with your friends or family to open up a conversation! Plus, no one can frown while watching Minhaj crack jokes.
Eat
It's National Corn on the Cob Day! Such a summer staple snack cannot go unacknowledged.
Photo courtesy of NEOSiam 2020 at Pexel
Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob
- 6 ears corn on the cob, husks and silk removed
- 2 tbsp. white sugar
- 1 tbsp. lemon juice
Directions
Fill a large pot about 3/4 full of water and bring to a boil. Stir in sugar and lemon juice,
Photo courtesy of Dublin Arts Council
dissolving the sugar. Gently place ears of corn into the boiling water, cover the pot, turn off the heat and let the corn cook in the hot water until tender, about 10 minutes.
PLUS
What better way to celebrate than visiting Dublin's Field of Corn?
Read
Let's-pretend-we're-on-the-beach reads
Top five best "beach reads" of 2020
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
The Last Train to Key West by Chanel Cleeton
Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory
Beach Read by Emily Henry
All Adults Here by Emma Straub