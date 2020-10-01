From Home Decor to Art Exhibits and Cartoon Comics

Our Fragile World | Oct. 3 | Details

Our Fragile World at the Short North Arts District is an exhibition that opens this Saturday and displays artwork created in response to the fragility of our modern world. Featuring artists MaryEngler, Chuck Greenwalt and Edith Dinger, some represented themes include social justice, the environment and global health.

n-Person and Virtual Opening of Cosmology | Oct. 3 | Details

Artist Nicholas Warndorf’s Cosmology exhibition at the 934 Gallery is available as both an online and in-person event. For the in-person event, each viewing will be 20 minutes and will allow 10 guests in the gallery at a time. Additionally, all guests are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

NARI Home Improvement Showcase | Oct. 3-4 | Details

Tour stylish kitchens, porches, wine rooms, laundry rooms and other living spaces around Columbus to gather inspiration for your next home remodeling project. Due to COVID-19, guests are required to wear a facial covering while inside homes and practice social distancing.

Tour stylish kitchens, porches, wine rooms, laundry rooms and other living spaces around Columbus to gather inspiration for your next home remodeling project. Due to COVID-19, guests are required to wear a facial covering while inside homes and practice social distancing.

TEN: A Decade of BRG | Oct. 3-4 | Details

Located in the vibrant Short North Arts District, Brandt-Roberts Galleries’ exhibition TEN: A Decade of BRG is a celebration of their 10-year anniversary. Brandt-Roberts Galleries is known for its large selection of contemporary and post-war art, featuring a diverse group of regional and national artists who work in a variety of styles and mediums.

Cartoon Crossroads Columbus | Oct. 3-4 | Details

In a city that is the growing center of importance to comics and cartooning, Cartoon Crossroadsfeatures several guest speakers to showcase comics, animation, editorial cartoons, newspaper strips, and more to help the next generation of young cartooning talent develop thriving careers.

BONUS

Don’t miss out on the live games happening this weekend: NCAAF - South Florida vs. Cincinnati, Oct. 3 at Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.NFL - Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati, Oct. 4 at Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

