Virtual Gallery Hop and more this weekend

1.) North Market returns to regular operation

June 6 | click here for hours of operation

After a period of adjusted hours, the North Market aims to return to a sense of normalcy by returning to its regular operation. Additionally, the surface parking lot will return as well. While the North Market takes its next steps, it is still highly recommended to wear a mask while visiting.

2.) June Virtual Gallery Hop

June 6 | Follow @ShortNorthArtsDistrict on Instagram or Facebook

While Columbus eagerly awaits the opportunity to attend Gallery Hop in person, the Short North Arts District is still committed to providing a virtual experience. Follow along via social media to see a behind the scenes look of content at galleries, special performances and a glimpse into artwork for sale.

3.) ARTUNITECBUS

June 6-19 | Ohio Theatre

GCAC and CAPA recently partnered to launch #ArtUnitesCbus to help employ Columbus-based artists to paint murals on the plywood at the Ohio Theatre. For more information and to find out how to donate, click here.

4.) It’s All Been Done Radio Hour

June 4-6 | Click here for stream

Based out of MadLab Theatre, the It’s All Been Done Radio hour is a modern and geeky live comedy show presented in the style of old-timey radio serials. Act fast, live recordings are only up for a couple of days after the stream!

5.) ApART Together Concert Series

June 6| 7-10 p.m.

Lead singer Colin Hawel of Watershed will perform a 30-minute live stream of acoustic originals. ApART Together is made possible by CAPA and seeks to showcase the abundance of talent in Columbus each week and offer a way for artists to earn income as venues remain closed. Tune in here.