Virtual gallery hop, outdoor concerts and Uptown Westerville

1.) Virtual Gallery Hop

Sept. 5 | 1 - 9 p.m.

Do you want to stay home, but not miss out on all of the fun? Then virtual Gallery Hop is perfect for you. Shop local artwork, products and promotions from local shops, watch local performances and order carry-out from local restaurants all from the comfort of your own home. Hop onto the Gallery Hop Instagram and Facebook stories to take part in all the action.

2.) Art demonstration at Global Gifts

Sept. 1 - 27 | Details

Visual and local artist, Ryan Hudson, will be featuring his artwork at Global Gifts in the Short North. Pulling inspiration from Mexican Folk Art and the Expressionist style, this is not an event to be missed. All artwork displayed will be available for purchase. This is an in-person event so check out their safety guidelines here.

3.) Socially distanced concert

Sept. 4 | 7 p.m.

A socially distanced, drive-in outdoor music festival at Hedley Park, will be featuring ProMusica violinist, Vadim Gluzman that embodies works of the greats: Mozart, Dvorak and Gabriela Lena Frank. Be sure to review their safety guide before indulging in the great music.

ProMusica will perform several activities from Aug. 30 to Sept. 11.

4.) Brandt-Roberts Galleries' opening reception

Sept. 4 | 3 - 7 p.m.

Tickets are now available for this Friday's opening reception at Brandt-Roberts Galleries. The new exhibit features art made by the Columbus-based artist, Christopher Burk, and that ventures away from his typical representation of stillness in nature. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness new artwork from an already great artist.

5.) Westerville's Tour de Ville

Sept. 4 - Nov. 30 | Details

Grab your passport and take a trip around Uptown Westerville. Enjoy the new renovations while also visiting the 15 participating restaurants and shops that will sign your passport card when you spend $10 or more. After completing your tour drop off your card for a chance to win more prizes from the stops on the tour.

BONUS: 16th Annual New Albany Walking Classic

Sept. 1 - 13 | Anytime

This annual walk is taking on a new look this year – a virtual 10K. The beauty of this change in tradition is the freedom to choose when and where to walk! Track your walk with apps such as MapMyRun and Apple Watch. Registration ends Sept. 11.

Maddie Gehring is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.