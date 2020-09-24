Landscape art, apple picking and city walk

1.) Hayley Gallery Exhibition

Sept. 26 | 4 - 8 p.m.

The Hayley Gallery is featuring artist David Hunt for its monthly exhibit featuring different artists and mediums. Hunt features his work of landscapes that are said to have a dreamlike touch to them. Admission is free, but COVID regulations are still in place.

2.) Dublin Public Artworks

Sept. 26 - Dec. 26 | Self-guided tour

Dublin Arts Council has set up an art scavenger hunt to explore public art and promote community wellness! Download a Challenge Booklet filled with clues to locations in search of artwork from 20 artists in nine Dublin Parks. A perfect opportunity to get up, move, and appreciate art and nature.

Courtesy of Lynd Fruit Farm

3.) Apple Picking Fun

Details

Lynd Farms is offering U-Pick apple picking while supplies last this fall. A calendar is provided on their website to show what apples are being picked for that day and the location. Due to COVID apple pickling may look different this season, but you can still safely enjoy this fall activity.

You can also check out The Orchard’s supplies of Macoun and Jonamac apples 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last.

4.) Heart of the City Walk

Sept. 26 | 9 - 11 a.m.

The Heart of the City Foundation is taking its annual walk around Columbus, virtually and in-person, with proceeds focusing on Manna Café. The three-mile tour will offer a chance to learn about the history of landmarks with brief stops along the way.

5.) Modern Home Show

Sept. 25 - 27 | Details

Head down to The Mall at Tuttle Crossing to check out the area’s top home improvement specialists at the Modern Home Show. Admission is free and includes free price quotes, simple design tips, see product displays and more. Come connect with the home improvement specialists and increase the value of your home.

Maddie Gehring is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.