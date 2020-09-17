Veterans exhibit, symphony and Oktoberfest

× Expand Courtesy of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

1.) We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America

Sept. 18-19 | Details

As Artist Mary Whyte's tribute to American veterans, this exhibit at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum features 50 large-scale watercolor portraits of veterans of all ages and walks of life.

2.) Columbus Symphony: Strings of the CSO

Sept. 18 | 6:30 p.m.

Strings of the CSO, part of the Columbus Symphony Community Concert Series will be located outdoors at the Phenix Banquet Center. While the concert is free admission, a seat reservation is required for entry.

3.) Oktoberfest Celebration

Sept. 18-19 | Details

Germany’s Oktoberfest may be canceled, but the tradition at Hofbrauhaus Columbus is still moving forward following CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines. Indulge in food, beer, live music and celebration, while mandatorily wearing your mask except when seated.

Sept. 19 | 10-11:30 a.m.

The yoga series hosted in Moeller Park offers energizing sessions of morning yoga where guests must bring their own mats, wear masks and maintain a 6-feet distance between themselves and other guests.

Sept. 19 | 1-3 p.m.

Regardless of your age, you can opt for a simple, fun and unique way to create elegant textures on an empty canvas. It’s a BYOB event for adults with the option of both indoor and outdoor classes at Terra Gallery.

BONUS: CAPA Movie Series

Sept. 17 - 27 | Anytime

The CAPA Summer Movie Series is happening at the historic Ohio Theatre this year, featuring seven films. A special Fright Nite Friday presentation of Gremlins (1984) will take place on Friday, Sept. 18. Capacities are limited to 300 people while enforcing socially distanced seating and mandatory face masks. Tickets are $6 and must be pre-purchased.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.