Cedar Point Fall Festival, Meiler Vier and virtual tours

1.) Fall Fest in lieu of Halloweekends

Sept. 12 - Nov. 1 | 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Halloweekends may be on hold for this year, but Halloween festivities aren’t completely canceled at Cedar Point. The Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is an activity the whole family can enjoy. Costumes are encouraged when taking part in all the fall activities like corn and hay mazes and designated trick or treating spots. Safe festivities are a great way to not miss out on the fall traditions that may be hindered due to COVID-19.

2.) A historic and virtual tour

Sept. 11-20 | Details

Ohio’s most historical buildings and landmarks are available to virtually tour this month to discover Ohio’s heritage. This year the tour is focusing on Ohio’s unique opera houses and historic theatres that distinguish Ohio’s history. There are numerous virtual events to attend including the Marion Women’s Club Home, The Ritz Theatre in Tiffin, The Underground Railroad from Wheeling to Mount Pleasant and so much more. Explore the great state of Ohio from your own home.

3.) Oktoberfest tradition goes on virtually

Sept. 11-13 | Details

The kickoff to this year’s Oktoberfest will now be a virtual mile run! The Meiler Vier will be virtual due to COVID-19, but the fun is still in full swing. Even though the race is virtual, runners can still get their pick up their packets and receive all the normal goodies: official event shirt, official finishers medal, special discount at Schmidt’s Sausage Haus and complimentary Oktoberfest beer. Upload your pictures to be included in the results for the race!

4.) Lincoln Theatre virtual concert

Sept. 11 | 7 p.m.

The Lincoln Living Room concert series starts this weekend with a performance by Barbara Fant. Fant is an award-winning poet/performer that will perform her own poetry on grief and navigating purpose and healing. Fant gets help from singer/songwriter Renee Dion to bring her performance to life with a backdrop and original music. This is the first concert in a three-part series that takes place on the next two Fridays at 7 p.m.

5.) Dublin Market in the final stretch

Sept. 12 | 9 a.m. - Noon

Come to the in-person Dublin Market and indulge in local produce, retail, sweets and products. The market at Bridge Park is opened for a few more Saturdays through Sept. 26, hosting Rhoads Farm, Mayhem Foods, Boozy Bakes and Yogasix Dublin. This in-person event continues to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Maddie Gehring is a contributing writer.