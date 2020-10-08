Italian water circus, scarecrow capital and Beethoven

× Expand Courtesy of Cirque Italia

1.) Water Circus: Gold Unit

Oct. 8 - 11 | Details

Cirque Italia, the first-ever Italian water traveling circus in the United States, will perform in Heath this weekend. The water circus is a performance consisting of a stage made up of 35,000 gallons of water to create a visual without animals, focusing on the human form and it's extreme capabilities. Tickets are available now.

2.) Thai Yoga Massage Session

Oct. 10 | 4 - 6 p.m.

Thai yoga combines massage, yoga and some acupressure to relieve stress in the mind and body. The class with personal trainer Charles Gibson is capped off at 10 pairs with a $90 total ticket fee. Half of the proceeds go to Wild Goose Creative, a nonprofit art gallery.

DON'T HAVE WEEKENDSCENE IN YOUR INBOX EVERY THURSDAY? SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Courtesy of Visit Fairfield County

3.) Trail of Scarecrows

Oct. 1 - Oct. 31 | 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fairfield County has been named “The Scarecrow Capital of Ohio” and it is living up to that name with their annual Trail of Scarecrows. There are almost 300 scarecrows scattered throughout the 14 communities participating this year for community members to admire. Take a self-guided tour to visit these scarecrows and vote for your favorite one. Post photos of your favorite scarecrow with the #FCScarecrow and the fan-favorite from each community will win a $50 Visa gift card.

Check out the digital map here to find scarecrows in your community.

4.) Virtual Team Hope Walk

Oct. 10 | Details

Team Hope Walk is Huntington's Disease Society of America's largest grassroot event and a global pandemic isn’t going to stop them from keeping that title and fundraising. This year, the annual walk is going virtual and registration is free. Where and how far you walk is up to you, just upload a photo of yourself with #VirtualTeamHopeWalk and help fundraise. There are prizes that you can win depending on how much funding you raise.

5.) Columbus Symphony: Beethoven 250 Cycle

Oct. 9 | 7:30 p.m.

The Columbus Symphony is celebrating Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birthday by featuring three programs that display how Beethoven shaped the musical world. The first two programs were Mozart, Marriage of Figaro Overture followed by Chevalier de St. George, Symphony No. 2. Beethoven, Symphony No. 7 ends the homage event and is free streaming to the public.

BONUS: Oakland Nursery Fall Festival

Oct. 10 and 11 | 12 - 4 p.m.

The 40th annual Fall Festival at Oakland Nursery will feature food trucks, music entertainment, balloon artists, pumpkin painting and more. There are even all-you-can-carry pumpkins to get your home ready for the fall season.

Maddie Gehring is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.