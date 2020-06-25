Veterans museum, arts center reopen

× Expand Courtesy of National Veterans Memorial & Museum

1.) Terra Gallery acrylic paint pouring class

Schedule

Learn the technique of paint pouring and take home your own masterpiece with Terra Gallery & Creative Studio. In groups of 10 or less, this form of painting is easy to learn and fun for all ages. The instructors are implementing extra sanitation to ensure the safety of every artist.

2.) National Veterans Memorial and Museum reopens

June 27 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum reopens to the general public Saturday. Beginning June 30, every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., the museum is exclusively dedicated to ages 65 and older, individuals with underlying health concerns and those accompanying them.

All visitors, including Veterans and members, are strongly encouraged to reserve admission tickets in advance.

3.) McConnell Arts Center gallery reopening

June 27 | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The MAC for an exhibition celebrating treasured faculty, with artwork featuring watercolors of flora and fauna, figurative oil paintings, ceramic vessels, verdant landscapes and more. Limited hours are 1- 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays.

“Faculty exhibitions allow us to feature the talented artists who teach classes at the MAC. This time, we were inspired to bring their works back to our gallery to promote purchasing art as a way to support instructors who have lost income due to the pandemic,” said executive director Erin Blue.

Along with the main gallery, a virtual one will be on MAC’s website and social media channels. Artwork can also be viewed and purchased online through an album on the MAC’s Facebook page. Viewers who comment “SOLD” on a piece will be messaged by a staff member to complete the sale.

4.) The Floorwalkers Drive-In Concert

June 27 | 7 – 11 p.m. | Tickets

Courtesy of The Floorwalkers The Floorwalkers

Rock’n’Roll band The Floorwalkers will perform live this weekend at The Hidden Drive-In, presented by Secret Columbus. Partnering with local restaurants, Secret Columbus will also be offering some of the best BBQ delivered to your car window. A movie will follow the performance on a 30-foot screen. The audience will be offered a list of movies that will be voted on prior to the show.

5.) The Art of Yoga

Schedule

Join Art of Yoga for exclusively outdoor and online classes. Art of Yoga has built relationships with art galleries to host yoga classes for a low drop-in rate, making all classes only $5. Art of Yoga is currently offering classes out of the Idea Foundry, ROY G BIV Gallery, Art Outside the Lines and Wild Goose Creative.

This weekend, attend Slow Flow and Guided Meditation on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. Friday, and Fresh Air Outdoor Flow Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at the Open Air Square, 218 McDowell St., in Franklinton.

BONUS: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course opens

June 26-28 | Schedule

Closed for nearly two-months, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will open to a limited audience this weekend for the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio. The race weekend is the longest continuously running annual event at the motorsports facility in Lexington and is a celebration of automobile history.

The race received approval from government officials for limited spectator attendance and will operate under the “Responsible RestartOhio” guidelines for COVID-19. Those attending will be subject to temperature checks and health screenings when entering the facility. Spectators should visit Mid-Ohio's website for more information on this weekend’s safety protocols.

