Receptions, exhibition and a virtual festival

× Expand Courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory Franklin Park Conservatory exhibition

1.) Paul Busse Garden Railway

Through Jan. 10 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Paul Busse Garden Railway has arrived at Franklin Park Conservatory in a new exhibition featuring model trains running through four botanical themes on 1,122 feet of track. Guests will walk through a miniature world of 51 botanical models made from all-natural plant materials. The railway twists through fairytale lands, the wild west, European travel destinations and more.

2.) Westerville Music and Arts Festival – Virtual

July 11 – 12 | Details

Although the 47th annual Westerville Music and Arts Festival can’t be in person this year, the festival will live on through a virtual format. Guests will still be able to shop the 2020 exhibiting artists, enjoy music and more.

Don't have WeekendScene in your inbox every Thursday? Subscribe today!

3060 Artworks exhibit

3.) 3060 Artworks July Artists Reception

July 11 | 6 – 9 p.m.

This month, 3060 Artworks is presenting works by Haitian American artist, Ludie Sénatus, and Ohio native artist, Candice VanSchoyck. Their galleries will kick off with an artist reception sponsored by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, featuring live music by George Barrie.

Sénatus’ work consists of brightly colored portraits and collected objects. She experiments with the real and surreal, digital, contemporary and abstract concepts. VanSchoyck works in oil painting and paints “to capture the essence of my subject in moments in time.”

4.) Fragments of Reality

July 10 | 7 – 8 p.m.

The 934 Gallery presents the virtual opening of Fragments of Reality: Erin Cameron and Sky Dai. The virtual reception will provide guests with a virtual tour of the exhibition as well as insight into each art piece.

Cameron was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, and works in a variety of media including drawing, painting and printmaking. Dai works as an oil painter, and captures repressed memories in surreal self-portraits.

5.) Movies Under The Stars

July 10 | 8 – 11 p.m.

Bring your blanket and chairs to Green Lawn Abbey to watch one of the most celebrated 1940s film noirs Laura. The PoshNosh food truck will be available.

In the film, Manhattan detective Mark McPherson investigates the murder of a Madison Avenue executive.

Green Lawn Abbey offers more movies under the stars this summer with The House on Haunted Hill on Aug. 14 and a mystery movie on Sept. 11.

David Rees is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.