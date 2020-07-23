Polo, food trucks and Christmas in July

× Expand Courtesy of the Roosevelt Coffeehouse

1.) Play Polo Club polo match

July 24 | 6 p.m.

Play Polo Club is hosting a professional polo match with all proceeds going to the nonprofit Redeeming Injustice and The Roosevelt Coffeehouse. Cost is $20 at the gate for each car. There will be merch available for purchase and The Roosevelt will be selling cold pressed coffee lemonade.

This fundraiser helps The Roosevelt continue its mission to fight the injustices of hunger, unclean water and human trafficking. There will also be a drop-in donation site for 1DivineLine2Health that serves those on the west side of Columbus in the epicenter of human trafficking, opioid addiction and low-life expectancy.

2.) Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

July 25 | 4–9 p.m.

Join friends and family for Grove City’s Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop with all the great eateries in town and, of course, food trucks. The trucks will be spread throughout the town center and there will be a shop hop where attendees can enjoy specials from favorite town establishments.

3.) Christmas in July Art Sale

July 24–25 | Details

Shop from glass artists and local Franklinton Arts District artists at the Christmas in July Art Sale at Glass Axis. Glass artists will have tables set up throughout the studio both days and Franklinton artists will be set up outside in the parking lot on Saturday only.

Also on Saturday, Glass Axis will be offering discounted kids classes, with a glass paperweight class for $20.

Guests will be required to wear masks and social distancing protocols will be in place.

Courtesy of St. Mary's Farmers Market

4.) St. Mary’s Farmers Market

July 25 | 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Every Saturday through October, join local farmers, makers, bakers and more on the St. Mary School lawn for their farmers market in German Village. Each one will feature favorite vendors with the addition of new vendors.

5.) Wild and Weird Franklinton Tour

July 25 | 3–6 p.m.

Founded in 1797, Franklinton is Columbus’ oldest neighborhood. Explore the area’s oldest sights with a two-hour walking tour led by Zackary Henkel. See America’s oldest Harley Davidson Dealership, a cabin from 1807, the Franklinton Cemetery where American Revolution veterans are buried, and the last standing passenger train station in Columbus.

