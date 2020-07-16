Memorial tourney, galleries and beirgarten party

× Expand Courtesy of the Memorial Tournament 1147653451 DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 02: Patrick Cantlay celebrates and pumps his fist after making a par putt leading to a two stroke victory on the 18th hole green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 2, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

1.) Memorial Tournament

Through July 19 | Details

Fans won’t be in the stands, but you can watch from home and participate in this year’s virtual Fore! Miler. The Memorial Tournament returns with an impressive lineup of players, so the stakes are as high as ever. Sit back, relax and watch some of golf’s finest duke it out on the green hills of Dublin.

2.) Artist Opening Reception for Todd Buschur – 360

July 18 | 4-8 p.m.

Continuing its tradition of supporting local artists, the Hayley Gallery is proud to host an opening reception for painter and art teacher Todd Buschur. Come out and enjoy beautiful art produced by one of Ohio’s own.

3.) Hammond Harkins Galleries Presents Out of the Blue

Through Aug. 30 | Details

Hammond Harkins Galleries is showcasing Melissa Vogley Woods’ newest installment Out of the Blue. Woods plays with paper and light to craft a thought-provoking addition to her series.

4.) Pups & Patriots Beirgarten Party

July 19 | 3-5 p.m.

Hofbrauhaus is partnering with Veteran Companion Animal Services to host its first annual Pups & Patriots Biergarten Party. Come out and support a cause that promotes the human-animal bond and serves every veteran who needs a canine companion.

5.) Gahanna Summer Drive-In Series

July 17 | 9 p.m.

Itching to get outside? Check out the outdoor entertainment offered by Gahanna Parks & Recreation at Headley Park. From music to movies, this summer series promises only good times for everyone. The series occurs every Friday through Aug. 28.

BONUS: Dublin Passport

Through Aug. 28 | Details

The Dublin Chamber of Commerce is putting a fun spin on supporting local businesses. Print out a passport, visit local restaurants and enter to win a potential prize. Passports must be turned in by 1 p.m. Aug. 28.

