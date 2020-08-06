Live streams, gardening and energizing yoga

× Expand Courtesy of ALS Association

1.) Legends of OSU Football, Ice Bucket Challenge

August 9 | Noon

Watch the live YouTube event as the giants of Buckeye Football come forth one by one to experience an icy bucket of water dumped on them by Brutus Buckeye or the Crew Cat to raise money and awareness for ALS.

August 8 | 1 p.m.

Join Shannon Barnette of Daydream Acrea Homestead in learning when to harvest your seeds, propagate cuttings, store them, watch them germinate and also cross pollinate them so you can create new species of plants.

Courtesy of Pelotonia

3.) Celebrating One Goal Together

August 7 | 7 p.m.

In celebration of the Pelotonia Community, join us for an hour-long broadcast featuring stories from legendary community members and special guest appearances to emphasize the importance of cancer research.

August 8 | 10-11 a.m.

Taking place every Saturday till the end of September, bring your own mat to MPACC Box Park and enjoy a relaxing session of yoga hosted by several Black yogis in an effort to prioritize your health and wellness during these uncertain times.

5.) The West Family Drag-In

August 7-8 | 7 p.m.

Enjoy this drag show from your own car, along with live DJ’s, food trucks and on-site beverage services around you. Additionally, you can check out traditional drive-in movies at the South Drive-In Theatre and pop-up ones such as in Gahanna and Dublin.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.