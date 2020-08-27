Car show, live music and farmers markets

× Expand Courtesy of Coldstone Creamery

1.) Cars and Cones Ice Cream Cruise-In

Aug. 30 | Details

Coldstone Creamery is teaming up with Kustom Rides United Car Club to hold a cruise-in in the spacious parking lot behind Coldstone’s Polaris Parkway location. Whether you own a car, truck or bike, be sure to spiffy up your favorite set of wheels before you show out for cool ice cream and classy rides.

2.) In-Studio Paint and Sip Classes

Aug. 27-28 | Short North Arts District

Looking to explore the arts scene in Columbus? The Short North is offering no-experience-required art classes for those who want to enjoy art and wine, meet new people and receive training from local artists. Be sure to check out classes with Lady Chic and Galaxy Beach.

3.) MojoFlo at Natalie’s

Aug. 28 | Details

Returning to the Outdoor Pavilion at Natalie’s Grandview, MojoFlo is ready to rev up the evening with a collection of sounds rooted in Funk, Rock and Jazz. You won’t want to miss the group’s lead singer, Amber Knicole, who always brings some extra flare to her performances.

4.) New Albany Farmers Market

Aug. 27 | 4-7 p.m.

If you’re craving fresh produce and eager to support local farmers, then check out the New Albany Farmers Market, which runs every Thursday through Sept. 10. You can also find delicious products at other markets, including the Clintonville, Pearl and Westgate markets. Be sure to review safety guidelines before visiting.

5.) Franklin Park Conservatory Field to Table 2020

Aug. 28 | Details

The Franklin Park Conservatory is excited to host its virtual Field to Table event on YouTube Live this year. While participants must celebrate apart, you can stay connected by donating to the Conservatory’s community outreach and access programs, sharing in a virtual toast and more.

Matthew Urwin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.