Night market, Jaws and virtual dog jog

1.) North Market: Night Market

Aug. 21 | 6-9 p.m.

The Night Market provides an opportunity for customers to purchase directly from local entrepreneurs, who sell high quality hand-made products at great value for your money. Due to COVID-19, vendor booth access is limited, hand sanitizer will be available and there will be more outdoor seating.

2.) Screen on the Green: Jaws

Aug. 21 | 7:30-10:30 p.m.

For a free movie under the stars, join Screen on the Green to watch Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster film Jaws at Goodale Park. Spatial distancing will be required and groups larger than six people are prohibited.

3.) Virtual Dog Jog 5K and Fun Run

Aug. 23 | noon

The CHA Animal Shelter will host its 30th Annual Dog Jog and Fun Run virtually this year, where you can run or walk in your own neighborhood, local bike trail or anywhere else. Share photos on social media and submit results online to receive all sorts of merchandise.

4.) OGP Social Distancing Festival

Aug. 21 | 8-9:20 p.m.

Watch a total of eleven plays written deliberately to incorporate proper Covid-19 precautionary measures, such as distancing of 6+ feet between actors, actors wearing masks and other PPE and using physical barriers between actors.

All funds generated from this production will be donated to MadLab to offset the revenue lost during the COVID closure.

5.) Yoga & Beer

Aug. 22 | 1 p.m.

Work your body, mind and palate in this hour-long yoga session on the patio of the Gravity complex, followed by chilled beer from Taft's Brewpourium. All participants will be required to participate in social distancing, place their mats at least 6 feet apart and wear masks as required by the governor’s orders. Sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer will be provided.

