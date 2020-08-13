Dance-a-thon, galleries and virtual camp-out

× Expand Courtesy of the Hayley Gallery

1.) Artist Opening Reception for Adam Kolp – 2020 Invision

Aug. 15 | 4-8 p.m.

The Hayley Gallery is excited to host mixed media artist Adam Kolp from New Albany. After discovering that he was losing his eyesight, Kolp gained a clearer vision by slowing down to appreciate the smaller details of life and invites you to join him in savoring the wonders of our world. Be sure to make an appointment before heading over to the gallery.

2.) Sunbear Studios Tent Sale

Aug. 15 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunbear Studios & Gallery offers an outdoor alternative to the typical gallery experience. Visit the gallery's east parking lot and check out their inaugural Tent Sale. From jewelry to glasswork, you can find some great deals on original pieces crafted by Ohio artists.

Courtesy of Jennifer Zmuda of BalletMet

3.) BalletMet hosts Fool’s Paradise

Aug. 14-17 | Details

Becoming only the second U.S. company to perform Christopher Wheeldon’s work, BalletMet will stream a free performance of Fool’s Paradise. The play features classical technique, contemporary choreography and diverse dance patterns, ending with golden petals to top off a spectacular visual display.

4.) 24-hour dance-a-thon showcase

Aug. 14-15 | Details

Emerald City Ballroom will livestream a 24-hour dance-a-thon to raise funds in support of local dancers. Transform your living room into a ballroom and enjoy performances by dance professionals, students and other dance enthusiasts in the greater Columbus area.

5.) COSI Camp-Out 2020

Aug. 14 | Details

Instead of hosting its usual indoor camp-in at its museum, COSI welcomes campers to partake in a virtual camp-out to celebrate the outdoors. Enjoy a camp story, tasty snacks, hands-on science and crafts and more as you brighten your quarantine with a night under the stars.

Matthew Urwin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.