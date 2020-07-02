Fourth of July minus the fireworks

× Expand Courtesy of Gallery 22

1.) Gallery 22's Abstraction Echos exhibition

July 3 | 6-8:30 p.m.

Change up your Fourth of July with a visit Gallery 22 in Delaware, Ohio. The gallery is pleased to welcome artist Mac Worthington and his work throughout July and August.

2.) John and Jen: A Virtual Production at Short North Stage

July 5-12 | Details

Short North Stage is excited to announce its first-ever virtual production: John & Jen.

From the comfort of your home, you can stream a fully staged production, complete with lyrics by Tom Greenwald, a musical score by Andrew Lippa and a powerful story about sibling bonds and baseball.

3.) Lights of Liberty Drive-Through Digital Light Show

Through July 5 | 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Missing those big firework shows? You can still enjoy an evening at “the only digital fireworks show in town” at the Westerville Athletic Complex. This drive-through, social-distance event is sure to brighten the mood this Fourth of July.

4.) Drive-Thru Four Peel Fest

July 3 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Watershed Distillery wraps up its weeklong celebration (in lieu of its all-day annual Four Peel festival due to the pandemic) with the release of the new Bourbon Barrel Aged Four Peel gin.

This limited batch was aged in a “freshly charred barrel that didn’t already contain bourbon,” the distillery says, and offers a rich, deep and complex flavor. Curbside service offered at distillery’s bottle shop on Chesapeake Avenue.

5.) The Pearl Market

July 3 | 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Pearl Market now offers curbside pickup, in-person shopping with social distancing measures and pedestrian pickup. Select the choice that’s best for you and stop by to pick up some fresh food. This event occurs every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 16.

BONUS: Columbus Red White Blue Fest

July 5 | 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

Looking to get out of the house this Fourth of July? This outdoor event at Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd., provides a day of food trucks, vendors and other entertainment.

