Cbus Dogs on Zoom and more this weekend

1. Wild Art Columbus

May 28 | 6-9 p.m.

Wild Goose Creative’s 7th annual Wild Art Columbus will take place online this year due to COVID-19. Sponsored by the Columbus College of Art & Design, the event offers works from established and emerging local artists for $100 each. Buyers can participate in the event by joining the Wild Art Columbus Facebook group. Each piece will be posted on the group, and buyers will comment ‘sold’ to purchase on a first-come basis.

2. Dogs on Zoom

May 27-29 | 5 p.m. | Click here to register for Zoom meeting

PEDIGREE is launching a new campaign to make pet adoption safer while communities continue to navigate life during COVID-19. "Dogs on Zoom" are virtual dog adoption events where people can meet furry friends online. This weekend, Fairfield Area Humane Society in Lancaster will be hosting Dogs on Zoom Wednesday through Friday, every day at 5 p.m.

For every dog adopted during these virtual sessions, PEDIGREE will cover the full adoption fee as well as the Zoom membership and equipment costs for the shelter.

3. Summer Reading Challenge

May 30-Aug. 1 | Click here to join the challenge

The Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) will offer an all-digital Summer Reading Challenge beginning this Saturday. This year’s program will be online only, with the help of the free READsquared app. Readers can use the app to log in and track activity just like on CML’s website. In addition, CML will offer a calendar of free virtual events to replace traditional in-person programs.

New this year, CML is challenging Franklin County readers to reach a reading goal of 6 million minutes. Also, one Franklin County elementary school, middle school and high school building with students recording the highest total number of reading minutes will each receive free books.

4. Chroma: Best of CCAD and MFA Virtual Thesis Exhibition

Click here to view Chroma: Best of CCAD | Click here to view MFA Virtual Thesis Exhibition

Celebrate the artwork from Columbus College of Art & Design undergraduate and graduate students in virtual art shows that are now open for the next year.

Chroma: Best of CCAD features about 2,000 works of art and design from more than 490 students including animations, innovative industrial designs, paintings and fashion designs. The 2020 CCAD Master of Fine Arts Virtual Thesis features works by the 15 students in the college’s Master of Fine Arts graduating class. The exhibition includes projects exploring a variety of societal issues such as powerlessness, identity and lack of connection through mediums like painting, sculpture, photography, video, illustration, animation and more.

× Expand Grace Morbitzer’s (interior design 2020) Chroma entry is a museum exhibition redesign that addresses visitor issues, such as loneliness and knowledge retention.

5. Saturday Art Brunch

May 30 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Click here to learn more

3060 Artworks is hosting its first outdoor art brunch. Comida El Catrin will provide breakfast, lunch burritos and tacos, and Doug Hare will provide live curbside music. Precautions will be set up to allow for social distancing.

6. BONUS! My Pelotonia

Through Aug. 7

Registration for My Pelotonia, the virtual version of Pelotonia 2020, opens June 2. The new initiative allows participants to choose their own fundraising and activity goals. Visit pelotonia.org for more information.

David Rees is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.