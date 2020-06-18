Casinos, zoo attractions open for Father’s Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hollywood Casino Columbus

1.) Casinos reopen in Columbus

June 19 | 6 a.m.

Columbus casino and racino are excited to open their doors this weekend. While some events and services remain closed, you can still enjoy a lively atmosphere. It’s a safe bet though to check each website for guidelines and updates for Hollywood Casino Columbus and Scioto Downs.

2.) Zoombezi Bay reopens for members this weekend

June 19 | 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Zoombezi Bay reopens this weekend for season pass holders and gold members. It welcomes all other guests on Monday.

Not a member? The Columbus Zoo, which reopened last weekend, is now open to all guests 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

For both attractions, visits will require a dated, timed ticket to help ensure that social distancing and other precautions are followed.

In addition, Zoofari, the zoo’s annual 21-plus-only fundraising event, originally scheduled this weekend, will now take place Saturday, Aug. 29.

3.) Abbey Theater of Dublin hosts MLK event

June 19 | 8 p.m.

In honor of Juneteenth, the oldest national commemoration to the ending of U.S. slavery, the Abbey Theater of Dublin will present an adaptation of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” performed by Troy Anthony Harris.

A free video stream of the production will be available on the City of Dublin’s website.

4.) Easton Sunset Series Drive-In Movies

June 17-20 | Screen times

When the sun goes down, film buffs rise and shine. Assemble your “quarantine crew” and come out to Easton for some comfort food and fantastic films. From Anchorman to Just Mercy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. But act fast — some screenings have already sold out.

This recurring event runs Tuesday to Saturday nights through July 2.

5.) Standup Paddleboarding 101

June 20 | Griggs Reservoir Park

Interested in trying something new? Sarah Sutton will teach a standup paddleboarding class designed for people of all skill levels and all ages. Equipment and photos are provided. Spots, however, are limited and cost $45 for Upper Arlington residents and $54 for non-residents. More information available on the City of Upper Arlington’s website.

Matthew Urwin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.