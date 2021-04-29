Calendar | May

Events subject to change. Consult websites for details and updates.

May 1

Grove City Shredding Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Park Street Intermediate School, 3205 Park St., Grove City

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 1

Dublin Community Service Day 2021

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

6165 Emerald Pkwy., Dulin

www.dublinchamber.org

May 1

Opening Day for Youth Baseball

9 a.m.

Windsor Park, 4408/4414 Broadway, Grove City

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 1-Sept. 25

The Dublin Market

9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park, 6650 Longshore St.

www.thedublinmarket.com

Some of our local favorites

Ridiculously Good Salsa

Split Rail Nursery

The Crazy Cucumber

CombsBee Farm

May 1

Virtual Tea Time with Teresa Rex

10:30 a.m.-noon

Grandview Heights Public Library, online event

www.ghpl.org

May 1

Songs About Ohio (Sensory Friendly)

11:30 a.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany

www.mccoycenter.org

May 1

New Albany Symphony Orchestra’s Kentucky Derby Gala

5-10 p.m., 6670 Havens Rd., Blacklick

www.newalbanysymphony.com

May 1

Katie and the RED HOTS

8:30 p.m.

Fenders, 8333 Market Exchange Dr., Westerville

www.fenderscolumbus.com

May 1-Oct. 2

Lancaster Farmers Market

8:30 a.m.-noon

W. Chestnut St. between Broad St. and Columbus St., Lancaster

www.lancasterohfarmersmarket.org

May 2

Songs from the Heartland

3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany

www.mccoycenter.org

May 3

Sidewalk Doodles

All day

Grandview Heights Public Library, 1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

May 4

Adult Trivia Tuesday

7-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library, online event

www.ghpl.org

May 5

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City

www.redcrossblood.org

May 6

Grandview Heights High School Vocal Music Spring Cabaret

7 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium, 1587 W. 3rd Ave., Grandview

www.ghschools.org

May 7

Alter Ego at Finnegan’s Wake

5 p.m.

Finnegan’s Wake, 841 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington

www.stayhappening.com

May 7, 14 and 21

Westerville Uptown Merchants Association presents Uptown Friday Nights: Music & Art in the Sidewalks In Uptown

6-8:30 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

May 7-8

Live Music at Beerhead

10 p.m.

Beerhead Bar & Eatery, 6294 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.beerheadbar.com

May 8

Westerville Garden Club Plant Sale

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Blendon Masonic Temple, 130 S. State St., Westerville

www.westervillegardenclub.com

May 8

Herb, Perennial, Landscape Plant & Tree Sale

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Gardens at Gantz Farm, 2255 Home Rd., Grove City

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 8

Touch-A-Truck

10 a.m.-noon

Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Through May 9

CATCO presents Working: A Musical

Various times, virtual

www.catco.org

May 9

Mother’s Day at the Zoo

9 a.m.-5 p.m

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

May 9

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine Fun Run and 5K

9-11 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.nationwidechildrens.org

May 9

Mother’s Day

May 9-Sept. 12

Coffman Homestead Open House

1-3 p.m.

Fletcher Coffman Homestead, 5600 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.dublinohiohistory.org

May 10

Mayor’s Cup Golf Outing

9 a.m.

Pinnacle Golf Club, 1500 Pinnacle Club Dr., Grove City

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 11

GHHS Spring Choral Concert

7 p.m.

GHHS Gymnasium, 1281 Fairview Ave., Grandview

www.ghschools.org

May 13

New Workplace with Kris Foley

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Online event

www.business.chamberpartnership.org

May 13

Jazz Arts Group presents Jerome Jennings: Solidarity

8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre and virtual, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.jag.tv

Through May 13

AIDS Walk for Equitas Health

All day

Virtual

www.aidswalkohio.com

May 14

1 Bad Mother at Finnegan’s Wake

8 p.m.

Finnegan’s Wake, 841 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington

www.stayhappening.com

May 15-16

Columbus Taco Fest Grab-N-Go

Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.columbustacofest.com

May 15

Spring Household Hazardous Waste Collection

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Public Service Complex, 350 Park Meadow Rd., Westerville

www.westerville.org

May 15

Spring Fling

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 15

Art on the Canal Art Stroll

Noon-6 p.m.

Historic downtown Canal Winchester

www.destinationcw.org

May 15

Junior Tennis Open House

2-4 p.m.

Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 15-Sept. 18

Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

May 18

Opera for Beginners: Mother’s Day Edition

7-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library, online event

www.ghpl.org

May 19-Sept. 29

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

Wednesdays 4-7 p.m.

Tremont Pool Parking Lot, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

www.getfreshmarkets.org

May 19

Researching Your Home’s History

7-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library, online event

www.ghpl.org

May 20

St. Jude Discover the Dream

7 p.m., virtual event

www.stjude.org

May 20-May 31

2FGR DSACO Run for Down Syndrome

All day, virtual event

www.runsignup.com

May 20-23, 28, 30

Opera Columbus presents La Boheme

400 West Rich, 400 W. Rich St., Columbus

www.operacolumbus.org

May 21

Live music with Jason Allwood

6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd., Pickerington

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

May 21, 28

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City

www.redcrossblood.org

May 21-22

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Haydn Festival

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

May 22

Iron Pony Motorsports Food Truck Day

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Iron Pony Motorsports, 5436 Westerville Rd., Westerville

www.ironpony.com

May 22-23

US Club Soccer State Club

SportsOhio, 6314 Cosgray Rd., Dublin

www.usclubsoccer.org

May 22-23

New Albany Ballet Company Spring Recitals

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanyballet.com

May 22-25

Field of Heroes Virtual 5K Run/Walk presented by OhioHealth

All day, virtual event

www.fieldofheroes.org

May 22-31

Westerville Field of Heroes presented by the Rotary Club of Westerville Sunrise

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.fieldofheroes.org

May 22-Oct. 9

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon

Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

May 23

Wall of Honor Ceremony

3-5 p.m.

Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

www.uahistory.org

May 26

Final Grandview Library Writers Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Online event

www.ghpl.org

May 27

OhioHealth FORE! Miler

7 p.m.

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

www.foremiler.com

May 27

Virtual Trivia Night

7-8 p.m.

Online event

www.ualibrary.org

May 28

Opening of Dinosaur Island

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

May 28-30

Wayne Williams Memorial Baseball Tournament

Avery Park, 7501 Avery Park, Dublin

www.waynewilliamsmemorialtournament.com

May 28-30

Starburst Soccer Spectacular

Darree Park, 6285 Cosgray Rd., Dublin

www.netresultstournaments.com

May 28-31

13th Annual Field of Honor

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.healingfield.org

May 28

Tennis Doubles Social Nights

6-9 p.m.

Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 29

Columbus Asian Festival

Virtual

http://www.asian-festival.org

May 29

2021 Honor Ride Ohio

8 a.m.

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.weareprojecthero.org

May 29

Tri-Village Pools Open

10 a.m.

UA City Pools and Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

www.grandviewheights.gov

May 29

The Big Splash Opens

11 a.m.

The Big Splash, 2831 Southwest Blvd., Grove City

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 29

Splash Pad at Fryer Park Opens

Hours TBD

3899 Orders Rd., Grove City

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 29-Sept. 25

Canal Winchester Farmers’ Market

9 a.m.-noon

Canal Winchester Historical Complex, 100 N. High St., Canal Winchester

www.thecwfm.com

May 31

National Veterans Memorial and Museum Virtual Run & Walk

www.nationalvmm.org

May 31

UACA Memorial Day Run

Upper Arlington Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Rd.

www.directors1933.uaca.org

May 31

Worthington Memorial Day

10 a.m.

Downtown Worthington

www.experienceworthington.com

May 31

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

11 a.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 31-June 6

2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

www.thememorialtournament.com

May 31-June 12

Tour de Grandview

Through Sept. 1

Fairfield Farmers Market

4-7 p.m.

Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Dr., Fairfield

www.fairfieldoh.gov/market