Calendar | May

May 1
Grove City Shredding Day
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Park Street Intermediate School, 3205 Park St., Grove City
May 1
Dublin Community Service Day 2021
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
6165 Emerald Pkwy., Dulin
May 1
Opening Day for Youth Baseball
9 a.m.
Windsor Park, 4408/4414 Broadway, Grove City
May 1-Sept. 25
The Dublin Market
9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park, 6650 Longshore St.
Some of our local favorites
- Ridiculously Good Salsa
- Split Rail Nursery
- The Crazy Cucumber
- CombsBee Farm
May 1
Virtual Tea Time with Teresa Rex
10:30 a.m.-noon
Grandview Heights Public Library, online event
May 1
Songs About Ohio (Sensory Friendly)
11:30 a.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany
May 1
New Albany Symphony Orchestra’s Kentucky Derby Gala
5-10 p.m., 6670 Havens Rd., Blacklick
May 1
Katie and the RED HOTS
8:30 p.m.
Fenders, 8333 Market Exchange Dr., Westerville
May 1-Oct. 2
Lancaster Farmers Market
8:30 a.m.-noon
W. Chestnut St. between Broad St. and Columbus St., Lancaster
www.lancasterohfarmersmarket.org
May 2
Songs from the Heartland
3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany
May 3
Sidewalk Doodles
All day
Grandview Heights Public Library, 1685 W. 1st Ave.
May 4
Adult Trivia Tuesday
7-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library, online event
May 5
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City
May 6
Grandview Heights High School Vocal Music Spring Cabaret
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium, 1587 W. 3rd Ave., Grandview
May 7
Alter Ego at Finnegan’s Wake
5 p.m.
Finnegan’s Wake, 841 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington
May 7, 14 and 21
Westerville Uptown Merchants Association presents Uptown Friday Nights: Music & Art in the Sidewalks In Uptown
6-8:30 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
May 7-8
Live Music at Beerhead
10 p.m.
Beerhead Bar & Eatery, 6294 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
May 8
Westerville Garden Club Plant Sale
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Blendon Masonic Temple, 130 S. State St., Westerville
May 8
Herb, Perennial, Landscape Plant & Tree Sale
8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Gardens at Gantz Farm, 2255 Home Rd., Grove City
May 8
Touch-A-Truck
10 a.m.-noon
Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.
Through May 9
CATCO presents Working: A Musical
Various times, virtual
May 9
Mother’s Day at the Zoo
9 a.m.-5 p.m
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
May 9
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine Fun Run and 5K
9-11 a.m.
Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.
May 9
Mother’s Day
May 9-Sept. 12
Coffman Homestead Open House
1-3 p.m.
Fletcher Coffman Homestead, 5600 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin
May 10
Mayor’s Cup Golf Outing
9 a.m.
Pinnacle Golf Club, 1500 Pinnacle Club Dr., Grove City
May 11
GHHS Spring Choral Concert
7 p.m.
GHHS Gymnasium, 1281 Fairview Ave., Grandview
May 13
New Workplace with Kris Foley
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Online event
www.business.chamberpartnership.org
May 13
Jazz Arts Group presents Jerome Jennings: Solidarity
8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre and virtual, 769 E. Long St., Columbus
Through May 13
AIDS Walk for Equitas Health
All day
Virtual
May 14
1 Bad Mother at Finnegan’s Wake
8 p.m.
Finnegan’s Wake, 841 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington
May 15-16
Columbus Taco Fest Grab-N-Go
Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus
May 15
Spring Household Hazardous Waste Collection
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Public Service Complex, 350 Park Meadow Rd., Westerville
May 15
Spring Fling
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln., Upper Arlington
May 15
Art on the Canal Art Stroll
Noon-6 p.m.
Historic downtown Canal Winchester
May 15
Junior Tennis Open House
2-4 p.m.
Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington
May 15-Sept. 18
Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon
Grove City Town Center
May 18
Opera for Beginners: Mother’s Day Edition
7-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library, online event
May 19-Sept. 29
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
Wednesdays 4-7 p.m.
Tremont Pool Parking Lot, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington
May 19
Researching Your Home’s History
7-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library, online event
May 20
St. Jude Discover the Dream
7 p.m., virtual event
May 20-May 31
2FGR DSACO Run for Down Syndrome
All day, virtual event
May 20-23, 28, 30
Opera Columbus presents La Boheme
400 West Rich, 400 W. Rich St., Columbus
May 21
Live music with Jason Allwood
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd., Pickerington
May 21, 28
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City
May 21-22
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Haydn Festival
7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus
May 22
Iron Pony Motorsports Food Truck Day
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Iron Pony Motorsports, 5436 Westerville Rd., Westerville
May 22-23
US Club Soccer State Club
SportsOhio, 6314 Cosgray Rd., Dublin
May 22-23
New Albany Ballet Company Spring Recitals
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
May 22-25
Field of Heroes Virtual 5K Run/Walk presented by OhioHealth
All day, virtual event
May 22-31
Westerville Field of Heroes presented by the Rotary Club of Westerville Sunrise
Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.
May 22-Oct. 9
Westerville Saturday Farmers Market
9 a.m.-noon
Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville
May 23
Wall of Honor Ceremony
3-5 p.m.
Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington
May 26
Final Grandview Library Writers Group
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Online event
May 27
OhioHealth FORE! Miler
7 p.m.
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin
May 27
Virtual Trivia Night
7-8 p.m.
Online event
May 28
Opening of Dinosaur Island
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
May 28-30
Wayne Williams Memorial Baseball Tournament
Avery Park, 7501 Avery Park, Dublin
www.waynewilliamsmemorialtournament.com
May 28-30
Starburst Soccer Spectacular
Darree Park, 6285 Cosgray Rd., Dublin
May 28-31
13th Annual Field of Honor
Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.
May 28
Tennis Doubles Social Nights
6-9 p.m.
Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington
May 29
Columbus Asian Festival
Virtual
May 29
2021 Honor Ride Ohio
8 a.m.
Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany
May 29
Tri-Village Pools Open
10 a.m.
UA City Pools and Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
May 29
The Big Splash Opens
11 a.m.
The Big Splash, 2831 Southwest Blvd., Grove City
May 29
Splash Pad at Fryer Park Opens
Hours TBD
3899 Orders Rd., Grove City
May 29-Sept. 25
Canal Winchester Farmers’ Market
9 a.m.-noon
Canal Winchester Historical Complex, 100 N. High St., Canal Winchester
May 31
National Veterans Memorial and Museum Virtual Run & Walk
May 31
UACA Memorial Day Run
Upper Arlington Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Rd.
May 31
Worthington Memorial Day
10 a.m.
Downtown Worthington
May 31
Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
11 a.m.
Grove City Town Center
May 31-June 6
2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin
May 31-June 12
Tour de Grandview
Through Sept. 1
Fairfield Farmers Market
4-7 p.m.
Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Dr., Fairfield