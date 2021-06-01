june.png

Calendar | June

Father's Day celebrations, summer activities and more

May 31-June 6

2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

June 2

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City

www.redcrossblood.org

June 3

COSI reopens

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

www.cosi.org

June 3

Music in the Parks

7-8:30 p.m.

National Church Residence, 2335 North Bank Dr., Upper Arlington

www.nationalchurchresidences.org

June 3

Dog’s Night Out presented by Graeter’s Ice Cream – Metro Center

Graeter’s Ice Cream, 6255 Frantz Rd., Dublin

www.graeters.com

June 4-6

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart’s Jupiter

Various times

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.columbussymphony.com

June 4

Reaganomics

8-11 p.m.

Harry Buffalo, 6150 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville

www.harrybuffalo.com

June 5

Muscles for Myeloma 5K and 1M Race

8:30 a.m.

Wolfe Park, 105 Park Dr., Columbus

www.myelomacrowd.org

June 5

Pickerington Shred Day and Electronic Recycling

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

June 5

Pickerington Library Sensory Stories

10 a.m.

Online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

June 6

Family Bike Parade and Picnic

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd., Upper Arlington

June 7

Pickerington Library Book Chat: Beach Reads

6-6:30 p.m.

Online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

June 9

Food Truck Wednesdays: Tacomania

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

City of Dublin, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

June 9

LGBTQIA Book Fair

5:30 p.m.

Cover to Cover, 2116 Arlington Ave.

www.covertocoverchildrensbooks.com

June 10-12

15th Annual Hybrid Farm Fresh 5K

7:30 a.m.

Shepherd’s Corner, 987 N. Waggoner Rd., Blacklick

www.shepherdscorner.org

June 10

Teen Trivia Event

4-5 p.m.

Tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

June 11-13

The [Your Street Name Here] Arts Festival

www.dublinarts.org

June 11

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City

www.redcrossblood.org

June 11, 25

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop

4-9 p.m.

Heart of Grove City

www.heartofgrovecity.org

June 11

Movies in the Parks

7:30 p.m.

Mountview Christian Church, 2140 Fishinger Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 12

Run with Passion 5K

8:30 a.m.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park, 9801 Hyland-Croy Rd., Dublin

www.runsignup.com

June 12

Animals We Love to Hate Presented by Ohio Nature Education

10-11 a.m.

Tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

June 12

Westerville North Youth Cheer Clinic

Noon-3 p.m.

Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd.

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

June 12-13

Cruising for Clues

Noon-6 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

June 12

Puzzle Contest

1-4 p.m.

Tent at Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd., Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

June 12

Member/Guest Tennis Nights

5-8 p.m.

Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 13

Sunrise or Sunset Yoga on the Farm

Mitchell’s Berries, 9331 Mitchell Dewitt Rd., Dublin

www.mitchellsberries.com

June 18-19

Heart of Grove City Wine and Arts Festival

5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

Heart of Grove City

www.heartofgrovecity.org

June 19

Grace Chapel Car Show

1-6 p.m.

Grace Chapel Community Church, 7798 Big Walnut Rd., Westerville

www.gracechapel.us

June 19

Juneteenth Community Festival

5-9 p.m.

Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Pickerington

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

June 19

Avalon Nine Trio at Java Central

7-9 p.m.

Java Central Café and Roaster, 20 S. State St., Westerville

www.javacentral.coffee

June 20

Father’s Day at the Zoo

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

June 20

Dr. Tombaugh Dash Family 5K & Fun Run

12:15 p.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.westervilleeducationfoundation.com

June 25

LGBTQIA Suburban Pride Happy Hour

5-8:30 p.m.

Stonewall Columbus, 1160 N. High St.

www.stonewallcolumbus.org

June 25

Opera Columbus presents Nina West

7:30 p.m., Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St. 

www.operacolumbus.org

June 25-26

Otterbein Playwrights Collective presented in association with Otterbein University

7 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

June 26

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

New Hope Church, 4739 W. Powell Rd., Powell

June 26

Family Luau Night

6-9 p.m.

Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

June 28

Cricut Class: Beach Bag Card

6-7 p.m.

Online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org