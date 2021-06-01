Calendar | June

May 31-June 6
2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.
June 2
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City
June 3
COSI reopens
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
June 3
Music in the Parks
7-8:30 p.m.
National Church Residence, 2335 North Bank Dr., Upper Arlington
www.nationalchurchresidences.org
June 3
Dog’s Night Out presented by Graeter’s Ice Cream – Metro Center
Graeter’s Ice Cream, 6255 Frantz Rd., Dublin
June 4-6
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart’s Jupiter
Various times
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
June 4
Reaganomics
8-11 p.m.
Harry Buffalo, 6150 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville
June 5
Muscles for Myeloma 5K and 1M Race
8:30 a.m.
Wolfe Park, 105 Park Dr., Columbus
June 5
Pickerington Shred Day and Electronic Recycling
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington
June 5
Pickerington Library Sensory Stories
10 a.m.
Online
June 6
Family Bike Parade and Picnic
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd., Upper Arlington
June 7
Pickerington Library Book Chat: Beach Reads
6-6:30 p.m.
Online
June 9
Food Truck Wednesdays: Tacomania
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
City of Dublin, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin
June 9
LGBTQIA Book Fair
5:30 p.m.
Cover to Cover, 2116 Arlington Ave.
www.covertocoverchildrensbooks.com
June 10-12
15th Annual Hybrid Farm Fresh 5K
7:30 a.m.
Shepherd’s Corner, 987 N. Waggoner Rd., Blacklick
June 10
Teen Trivia Event
4-5 p.m.
Tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington
June 11-13
The [Your Street Name Here] Arts Festival
June 11
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City
June 11, 25
Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop
4-9 p.m.
Heart of Grove City
June 11
Movies in the Parks
7:30 p.m.
Mountview Christian Church, 2140 Fishinger Rd., Upper Arlington
June 12
Run with Passion 5K
8:30 a.m.
Glacier Ridge Metro Park, 9801 Hyland-Croy Rd., Dublin
June 12
Animals We Love to Hate Presented by Ohio Nature Education
10-11 a.m.
Tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington
June 12
Westerville North Youth Cheer Clinic
Noon-3 p.m.
Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd.
June 12-13
Cruising for Clues
Noon-6 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
June 12
Puzzle Contest
1-4 p.m.
Tent at Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd., Pickerington
June 12
Member/Guest Tennis Nights
5-8 p.m.
Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington
June 13
Sunrise or Sunset Yoga on the Farm
Mitchell’s Berries, 9331 Mitchell Dewitt Rd., Dublin
June 18-19
Heart of Grove City Wine and Arts Festival
5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday
Heart of Grove City
June 19
Grace Chapel Car Show
1-6 p.m.
Grace Chapel Community Church, 7798 Big Walnut Rd., Westerville
June 19
Juneteenth Community Festival
5-9 p.m.
Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Pickerington
June 19
Avalon Nine Trio at Java Central
7-9 p.m.
Java Central Café and Roaster, 20 S. State St., Westerville
June 20
Father’s Day at the Zoo
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
June 20
Dr. Tombaugh Dash Family 5K & Fun Run
12:15 p.m.
Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville
www.westervilleeducationfoundation.com
June 25
LGBTQIA Suburban Pride Happy Hour
5-8:30 p.m.
Stonewall Columbus, 1160 N. High St.
June 25
Opera Columbus presents Nina West
7:30 p.m., Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
June 25-26
Otterbein Playwrights Collective presented in association with Otterbein University
7 p.m.
Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin
www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
June 26
Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
New Hope Church, 4739 W. Powell Rd., Powell
June 26
Family Luau Night
6-9 p.m.
Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.
June 28
Cricut Class: Beach Bag Card
6-7 p.m.
Online