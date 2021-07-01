Calendar | July

Through July 23
Leo Hong Mao: Painterly Perspectives
Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin
Through July 31
Main Library Scavenger Hunt
All day, Upper Arlington Main Library, 2800 Tremont Rd.
Through Sept. 11
Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market
Every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
Historic Grove City Town Center, 3444 Park St. in the Promenade, Grove City
Wednesdays
UA Farmers Market
4-7 p.m., Tremont Pool parking lot, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington
Through Sept. 25
The Dublin Market
9 a.m.-noon, Bridge Park, 6650 Longshore St., Dublin
July 1-31
Grove City Parks and Recreation Month
July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23 and July 30
Zoombezi Bay Family Nights
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell
July 2
Tumble & Play the New Albany Symphony Way
10-11 a.m. first and fourth Fridays throughout the summer, Rose Run Park, New Albany
July 2
Uptown Friday Nights
6-8:30 p.m., Uptown Westerville, 126 S. State St., Westerville
July 2
Grove City Independence Day Fireworks
9:50 p.m., Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Rd.
July 2
Fireworks
10 p.m., Victory Park, 7777 Victory Ln., Pickerington
July 3
Independence Day Celebration
Robin Oatts
8 a.m.-10 p.m., Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Rd., Dublin
July 3
Westerville Rotary 4th of July Celebration
8 a.m. 5K run/walk, 9:15 children’s fun run, Alum Creek Park N., 221 W. Main St., Westerville
5 p.m. Concert series and food vendors, Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville
10 p.m. Fireworks, Westerville Sports Complex, 325. N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville
July 3
Sensory Stories
10 a.m., online
July 3
Parade
10 a.m., Victory Park, 7777 Victory Ln., Pickerington
July 3
Independence Day Parade
11 a.m.-1 p.m., Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St., Dublin
July 3
Independence Day Parade
11 a.m., Parade route, New Albany
July 3
Independence Day Festival
6-9:45 p.m., New Albany Middle School, New Albany
July 4
The Freedom 5k and Kids’ Fun Run
8 a.m., Pickerington High School North, 7800 Refugee Rd., Pickerington
July 4
UA Fourth of July Parade and Celebration
9 a.m. parade; 5 p.m. party in the park; 10 p.m. fireworks. Parade begins at the corner of Northwest Boulevard and Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington
July 4
38th Annual Doo Dah Parade and Party
1-3 p.m. parade; 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. live music, Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St., Columbus
July 6
Evans Center Reopening
8 a.m.-5 p.m., 4330 Dudley Ave., Grove City
July 7
Yoga on the Commons
6:30-7 p.m., 160 S. Hight St., New Albany
July 7-28
2021 Grove City Community Outdoor Movie Nights schedule:
Wednesdays, 8 p.m., The Naz Church, 4770 Hoover Rd., Grove City
- July 7: Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PG)
- July 14: D2: Mighty Ducks (PG)
- July 21: Toy Story I (PG)
- July 28: Mary Poppins Returns (PG)
July 8
What if? A Conversation on Inclusion & Diversity Part I
9-10 a.m., Virtual
July 8
College Hacks
4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington
July 8
Digital Media Collection: Streaming Movies and TV
7-8 p.m., Zoom
July 8
A Wetland Vegetation Primer: Understanding Hydrophytes & Their Value (Webinar)
7-8 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., Westerville
July 8
Music in the Parks: Victorious KayBirds
7-8:30 p.m., Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd., Upper Arlington
Fridays, July 9-Oct. 29
Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop
4-9 p.m., Historic Grove City Town Center, Broadway and Park Street
July 9
Self Defense for Adults
7-8 p.m., Dynamic Self Defense New Albany, 5775 Zarley St. Suite C, New Albany
July 9
Movies in the Parks: The Croods: A New Age
7:30 p.m., Sunny 95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln., Upper Arlington
July 9-Aug. 13
2021 Summer Sizzle Concert Series
Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m., Park Street and Arbutus Avenue, Grove City
- July 9, Rezes-Hall Band, classic rock
- July 16, Lords of Literature,classic rock
- July 30, The Usual Suspects, pop and blues
- Aug. 6, The Conspiracy Band, R&B, rock and jazz
- Aug. 13, Marquis 66, classic rock
July 10
Christmas in July Market + Yoga
9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. market, Via Vecchia Winery, 2108 S. High St.
July 10
Heart of Grove City Car Show
2-7 p.m., Historic Grove City Town Center
July 10
The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: En Vogue
8 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus
July 11-13
Camp Naz Vacation Bible School
6-8:15 p.m., 4770 Hoover Rd., Grove City
July 11
Summer Concert Series: The McCartney Project
7-8:30 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Pickerington
July 11
New Albany Symphony Library Garden Concerts - Strike Up the Band
8-9 p.m., Marx Library Garden, New Albany
July 12-16, 19-23
Columbus Youth Jazz Summer Workshop presented by Jazz Arts Group
Jazz Academy, 769 E. Long St., Columbus
July 12
2021 Chamber Open
11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hickory Hills Golf Club, 3344 Georgesville-Wrightsville Rd., Grove City
July 14
WIBIT Wednesdays
11:30 a.m.-6:20 p.m., Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd., Westerville
July 15-25
CATCO presents An Iliad
Browning Amphitheatre, W. 12th Ave., Columbus
July 15-17
Picktown Palooza
Thursday 5-11 p.m., Friday 5 p.m.- midnight, Saturday noon-midnight, 300 Opportunity Way, Pickerington
July 15
Summer Celebration
6-9 p.m., Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd., Upper Arlington
July 15
Music in the Parks: The Deeptones
7-8:30 p.m., Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd., Upper Arlington
July 15
Movies in the Parks: The Sandlot
9 p.m., Thompson Park south shelter, 2020 McCoy Rd., Upper Arlington
July 15, 17-18
Madagascar JR.
Various times , Coffman Amphitheater, 5200 Emerald Pwky. Pavilion, Dublin
www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
July 16-17
Nina’s Voyage Under the Sea
6-10 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell
July 16
Blood Drive
1-5 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany
July 16
The Columbus Symphony presents Popcorn Pops: All The Colors of Columbus
Pre-concert activities: 5:30-6:45 p.m., Concert: 7 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus
July 17
Cooking Up a Cure: Farmers’ Market, Silent Auction, Live Music & More
The Morgan House, 5300 Glick Rd., Dublin, Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society
July 17
Anaconda Run
Dublin Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin
www.runsignup.com/Race/OH/Dublin/AnacondaRun
July 17
Nuno Felt Journal Cover Class
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunbear Studio, 22 W. Main St., Westerville
July 17
Car & Bike Show Sponsored by AAA Auto Club
Noon-4:30 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd., Pickerington
July 17
Tacos & Tequila
4-9 p.m., Historic Grove City Town Center
July 17
The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: Tito Puente Jr.
8 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus
July 18
WesterFlora Garden Tour
Noon-6 p.m., Various locations
July 19
Creative Writing for Seniors
1:30-2:30 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., Westerville
July 20
Gabriella Epstein: Illustrator (Webinar)
2-3 p.m.
July 22-July 25
Pan Ohio Hope Ride SAG Support
6 a.m., Otterbein University, 1 S. Grove St., Westerville
Contact PanOhioInfo@cancer.org
July 22
Victoria Ying: Author & Illustrator (Webinar)
2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.
July 22
Teen TechTalk with Robin
4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington
July 22, 28-29
Sons & Lovers by Donna Hoke and presented in association with Evolution Theatre Company
7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin
www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
July 23
The Fabulous Johnson Brothers
8 p.m., Harry Buffalo, 6150 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville
www.facebook.com/thefabulousJohnsonBrothers
July 23-24
Professional Photographers of Ohio Annual Convention
Friday 9:30 a.m.-Saturday 4:30 p.m., multiple locations
July 23-24
Grove City High School Alumni Softball Tournament
Multiple locations
www.grovecityalumnitournament.com
July 24
Youth Fishing Derby
9:30-11 a.m., Sycamore Creek Park Pond, Pickerington
July 24
Christmas in July
11 a.m.-9 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr., Pickerington
July 24
Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House
2-4 p.m., Century Village at Fryer Park, 4185 Orders Rd., Grove City
July 24
HPAC 10-year+ Anniversary Party
Timeslot reservation may be required, Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd., Westerville
July 24
Uncorked: Columbus Wine Festival
7-11 p.m., COSI, 333 W. Broad St., COlumbus
July 24
The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions
8 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus
July 26
Mermaid Tail Dot Painting
6-7 p.m. Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington
July 26-30
Jazz Academy Vocal Workshop
Noon-3 p.m., Jazz Academy, 769 E. Long St., Columbus
July 27
HOKO presented by C292.9
7 p.m., The Basement, 391 Neil Ave., Columbus
July 28
Community Health Fair
4-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany
July 30
Tennis Doubles Social Nights
6-9 p.m., Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington
July 30-31
The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: The Ohio State University Marching Band
8 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus
July 31
Candy Race 5k Columbus
Time TBD, 6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville
www.trisignup.com/Race/Events/OH/Columbus/TheCandyRaceColumbus
July 31
Wild Saturday: Wildlife Conservation Fundraiser at Green Haven Living
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Green Haven Living, 20 W. Main St., Westerville
Dublin Irish Days presented by the Dublin Irish Festival, from Aug. 5-8.