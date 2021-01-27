Calendar | February 2021

Jan. 29
Columbus Symphony Virtual Concert
This free digital streaming concert features music director Rossen Milanov and the Columbus Symphony paying homage to Mozart's birth month with Tchaikovsky’s Orchestral Suite No. 4, Op. 61, more commonly known as Mozartiana.
February is Black History Month!
Through May 31
Blooms & Butterflies
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.
Through Feb. 28
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio presents Russian Decorative Arts from the Tsars to the USSR
Virtual
Feb. 1-26
Grove City Little League Registration
8 a.m.-5 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.
Through Feb. 21
Online: Let’s Meditate Columbus!
9:45-11 a.m., virtual
Feb. 1
Pickerington Library Facebook LIVE Book Chat: Paranormal Romance
6-6:30 p.m., virtual
Feb. 3
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City
Feb. 4-7
Winter Scrapbook Escape
Hilton Garden Inn, 500 Metro Place N.
www.facebook.com/CreativeEscapesWithPam
Feb. 6
The 24th Annual Polar Bear Golf Open
8 a.m.
Feb. 6
Pickerington Library Sensory Stories
10-10:30 a.m., virtual
Feb. 7
Warm Up Columbus Race
8 a.m.-1 p.m., 655 Metro Place S., Dublin
Feb. 7-8,14-15, 21-22
Curtain Players presents: Falsettos
Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena
Feb. 8
Grandview Heights Public Library: Black History, Part 1 - Impact in Movies
7-8:30 p.m., virtual
Feb. 11
Grandview Heights Public Library: Love Stinks! Anti V-Day Cards and Comics with Bryan Moss
3:30-4:30 p.m., virtual
Feb. 13
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-6 p.m., Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Rd. NW
Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day
Is your significant other wing-obsessed? Forget flowers, we suggest Roosters’ Wing-quet, a handcrafted bouquet made out of 24 hand-breaded boneless wings. For something equally romantic but with a larger animal, take a horse-draw carriage ride at Easton from Feb. 14-16. Don’t forget your single friends, though! If a couple brings a third wheel to DogTap Columbus, he or she will get a free burger or pizza. For a super hot date, check out Candle Lab’sValentine’s Date where you’ll pour a soy scented candle together and enjoy sparkling wine and chocolate.
Feb. 14
UA Stage 2021
With ongoing health concerns and to promote social distancing, the UA Stage event will look a little different this year. This year, the UA Civic Association will be doing a Valentine’s Day art drive. The organization is working with the UA School District and is engaging the community to create art pieces and Valentine’s cards to drop off to nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the community.
Visit www.uaca.org for more info.
Feb. 15
Ohio History Center presents Ohio’s First Ladies
1-2 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 15
President's Day, Free admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Dublin
Feb. 15-21
Grandview Heights Public Library: Mini Masterpieces
All day, virtual
Feb. 19-20
Abbey Theatre Presents #Charlottesville
7 p.m., Virtual
www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theatre
Feb. 20
Artist Opening Reception for Wil Wong Yee
4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, New Albany
Feb. 22
Grandview Heights Public Library:Black History, Part 2 - Impact in Movies
7-8:30 p.m., virtual
Feb. 24
Grandview Heights Middle School Band Concerts (Grade 5-6)
6 p.m., 1587 W. 3rd Ave., Grandview
Feb. 25
Community Artists of Westerville
6:30-8:30 p.m., Westerville Library, 126 S. State St.
Feb. 26
Franklin Park Conservatory Virtual Paint and Sip: Floral Cascade
6-8 p.m., virtual