Calendar | February 2021

Jan. 29

Columbus Symphony Virtual Concert

www.columbussymphony.com

This free digital streaming concert features music director Rossen Milanov and the Columbus Symphony paying homage to Mozart's birth month with Tchaikovsky’s Orchestral Suite No. 4, Op. 61, more commonly known as Mozartiana.

February is Black History Month!

Through May 31

Blooms & Butterflies

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Through Feb. 28

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio presents Russian Decorative Arts from the Tsars to the USSR

Virtual

Feb. 1-26

Grove City Little League Registration

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

Through Feb. 21

Online: Let’s Meditate Columbus!

9:45-11 a.m., virtual

Feb. 1

Pickerington Library Facebook LIVE Book Chat: Paranormal Romance

6-6:30 p.m., virtual

Feb. 3

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City

Feb. 4-7

Winter Scrapbook Escape

Hilton Garden Inn, 500 Metro Place N.

Feb. 6

The 24th Annual Polar Bear Golf Open

8 a.m.

Feb. 6

Pickerington Library Sensory Stories

10-10:30 a.m., virtual

Feb. 7

Warm Up Columbus Race

8 a.m.-1 p.m., 655 Metro Place S., Dublin

Feb. 7-8,14-15, 21-22

Curtain Players presents: Falsettos

Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena

Feb. 8

Grandview Heights Public Library: Black History, Part 1 - Impact in Movies

7-8:30 p.m., virtual

Feb. 11

Grandview Heights Public Library: Love Stinks! Anti V-Day Cards and Comics with Bryan Moss

3:30-4:30 p.m., virtual

Feb. 13

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m., Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Rd. NW

Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day

Is your significant other wing-obsessed? Forget flowers, we suggest Roosters’ Wing-quet, a handcrafted bouquet made out of 24 hand-breaded boneless wings. For something equally romantic but with a larger animal, take a horse-draw carriage ride at Easton from Feb. 14-16. Don’t forget your single friends, though! If a couple brings a third wheel to DogTap Columbus, he or she will get a free burger or pizza. For a super hot date, check out Candle Lab’sValentine’s Date where you’ll pour a soy scented candle together and enjoy sparkling wine and chocolate.

Feb. 14

UA Stage 2021

With ongoing health concerns and to promote social distancing, the UA Stage event will look a little different this year. This year, the UA Civic Association will be doing a Valentine’s Day art drive. The organization is working with the UA School District and is engaging the community to create art pieces and Valentine’s cards to drop off to nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the community.

Feb. 15

Ohio History Center presents Ohio’s First Ladies

1-2 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 15

President's Day, Free admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Dublin

Feb. 15-21

Grandview Heights Public Library: Mini Masterpieces

All day, virtual

Feb. 19-20

Abbey Theatre Presents #Charlottesville

7 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 20

Artist Opening Reception for Wil Wong Yee

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, New Albany

Feb. 22

Grandview Heights Public Library:Black History, Part 2 - Impact in Movies

7-8:30 p.m., virtual

Feb. 24

Grandview Heights Middle School Band Concerts (Grade 5-6)

6 p.m., 1587 W. 3rd Ave., Grandview

Feb. 25

Community Artists of Westerville

6:30-8:30 p.m., Westerville Library, 126 S. State St.

Feb. 26

Franklin Park Conservatory Virtual Paint and Sip: Floral Cascade

6-8 p.m., virtual

