Amazon thriller, LGBTQ novels and a lobster dish

Watch

Directed by German writer-director, Patrick Vollrath, feature-length film 7500 stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a co-pilot whose plane is taken over by hijackers.

The co-pilot manages to hold off the attackers from the cockpit, but when they kill a passenger and threaten to murder more if they are not let in, he is left to decide the fate of the entire plane.

Vollrath’s thriller takes you inside the cockpit as Gordon-Levitt’s character reacts to the mayhem while trying to safely land in Paris.

The thriller is available to stream with dad on Amazon June 19.

Read

The Columbus Pride Festival and Parade, originally scheduled for this weekend, was postponed because of the pandemic.

While the parade, alone, was rescheduled to Oct. 3, you can celebrate Pride Month, this weekend, with a book highlighting the LGBTQ community.

Written in 1956 by James Baldwin, Giovanni’s Room follows an American man living in Paris. After proposing to a young woman, he falls into an affair with an Italian bartender and begins to question his identity as he navigates his sexuality. In Giovanni’s Room, you will see a reflection of Baldwin’s own life in Paris, as he too worked through his desires as a gay man in the 1950s.

“What draws lovers of the book to its story of betrayal and the possibility of redemption through truth and, ultimately, to the question of the body as home, is the vision of Baldwin stumbling through it, sure-footed and alone, walking toward the idea that love may come attached with different ideas of what it should look like, feel like, but in the end, it’s what you do with its responsibilities that renders you genderless — and human,” says Hilton Als in a review of Giovanni’s Room for The New York Times.

Here are some other outstanding LGBTQ books worth reading:

Fun Home by Alison Bechdel

Call Me By Your Name by André Aciman

The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta

Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit by Jeanette Winterson

Eat

Not ready to celebrate Father’s Day at a restaurant?

Try this baked lobster tail recipe by Alvin Zhou of Tasty at home.

Ingredients:

8 oz lobster tail, 2 tails

3 tbsp. melted butter

Courtesy of Joy Real

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. chopped parsley

1 tsp. lemon juice

2 lemon wedges

Cooked broccoli

Directions:

Use a clean pair of scissors or kitchen shears to cut along the middle of the top of the shell towards the fins of the tail. Make sure to cut in a straight line. Do not cut through the end of the tail.

Use a spoon, separate the meat from the two sides of the shell, then lift the meat up and out from inside the shell. Press the two sides of the shell together, then lay the meat over the seam where the two shells meet.

Having difficulty opening the shell up to lift out the meat? Flip the tail over and make cuts along the carapace where the legs meet the bottom part tail. This will help break the rigid structure of the shell and allow it to be more flexible.

It’s OK if you cut into the meat while cutting through the shell. Make a shallow cut through the middle of the lobster meat so that you can peel down the thin layer of meat over the sides. This gives the lobster tail its signature look.

Preheat oven to 450°F (230°C).

In a small bowl, combine the butter, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, lemon juice, and parsley, then brush the mixture evenly over the lobster meat.

Place the tails onto a baking sheet, then bake for about 12 to 15 minutes or until the lobster is fully cooked but not rubbery.

Serve with a side of broccoli and a lemon wedge. Enjoy!

David Rees is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.