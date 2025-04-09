Video - NCAA championship highlights

On Monday, the Florida Gators beat the Houston Tigers in a game that was a nail biter from start to finish. Click the link below for highlights of this year's final March Madness matchup.
Watch highlights from the 2025 men's national championship game.
