Funny Girl comes to the Ohio Theatre March 25-30.

The spectacular Broadway revival shines with one of the most iconic musical scores, showcasing beloved hits such as “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People.” The comedy follows the fearless Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side whose ambition led her to become one of the most cherished stars of all time.

