Video - Olympics Men's 1500m Finals

Given the buzz around frontrunners Jakob Ingebridgtsen and Josh Kerr, the Olympic 1,500m men's final was highly awaited. However, U.S. runner Cole Hocker shocked audiences when he snagged the gold. Click here for a rundown of this shocking race.
×
Watch Cole Hocker secure gold.
Given the buzz around frontrunners Jakob Ingebridgtsen and Josh Kerr, the Olympic 1,500m men's final was highly awaited. However, U.S. runner Cole Hocker shocked audiences when he snagged the gold. Click here for a rundown of this shocking race.
Copyright 2020 CityScene Media Group. All rights reserved.