We're getting ready for Maybe Happy Ending's stop at Ohio Theatre, Nov. 3-8, with the official trailer. The new Broadway production is the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.
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Coming to Broadway in Columbus
We're getting ready for Maybe Happy Ending's stop at Ohio Theatre, Nov. 3-8, with the official trailer. The new Broadway production is the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.
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