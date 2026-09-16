Video | Local band on America's Got Talent

Local band Bird and Byron recently made an appearance on hit reality competition show America's Got Talent. The New Albany natives, Blake "Bird" Bergere and Nick "Byron" Lorenz, advanced to the Quarterfinals, where they performed a powerful rendition of "You Stole the Show" – watch the duo's performance below.

Before making it to Quarterfinals, the duo advanced past Auditions and Judges' Callbacks with a performance of their original piece "By My Side," which has since amassed more than seven million plays on Spotify.