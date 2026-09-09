Video | Baby capybara

Westmeister Farm in Shelby, Ohio recently welcomed a surprise baby capybara! Capybaras are the largest living rodent on Earth, famous for being incredibly friendly. Check out parents Winnie and Winston with their pup, Winslow, below.
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An Ohio farm welcomes a surprise pup
Westmeister Farm in Shelby, Ohio recently welcomed a surprise baby capybara! Capybaras are the largest living rodent on Earth, famous for being incredibly friendly. Check out parents Winnie and Winston with their pup, Winslow, below.
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