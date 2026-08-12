Using the world's most powerful telescope, scientists have recently captured the highest-resolution footage of the Sun's surface to date – showing off the "whirlpools" within the Sun's magnetic field in incredible detail.
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Highest-resolution to date
Using the world's most powerful telescope, scientists have recently captured the highest-resolution footage of the Sun's surface to date – showing off the "whirlpools" within the Sun's magnetic field in incredible detail.
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