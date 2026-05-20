Did you know the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at The Ohio State University houses the world's largest collection of cartoons and comics? Take a sneak peak at the collection before it reopens to the public May 23, 2026.
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Reopening May 23
Did you know the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at The Ohio State University houses the world's largest collection of cartoons and comics? Take a sneak peak at the collection before it reopens to the public May 23, 2026.
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