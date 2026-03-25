In honor of National Manatee Appreciation Day, March 25, we're putting the spotlight on the world's oldest manatee: Romeo. He holds the Guinness World Record at the impressive age of 71. Learn more about the gentle giant in this short clip.
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Meet Romeo
In honor of National Manatee Appreciation Day, March 25, we're putting the spotlight on the world's oldest manatee: Romeo. He holds the Guinness World Record at the impressive age of 71. Learn more about the gentle giant in this short clip.
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