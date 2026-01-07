Video | Star the eaglet's release

Celebrate National Save the Eagles Day on Jan. 10 with this video of local eaglet Star returning to the wild following her remarkable recovery at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary. Read more about Star and her recovery journey here.
National Save the Eagles Day
