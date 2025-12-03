Video | Buckeye victory

This past weekend, Buckeye fans got to celebrate a massive win against that team up North – but no one did it quite like Brutus. Watch as the iconic mascot crosses out the M and writes Script Ohio across the Big House's field. ❌
×
Brutus crosses out the M
This past weekend, Buckeye fans got to celebrate a massive win against that team up North – but no one did it quite like Brutus. Watch as the iconic mascot crosses out the M and writes Script Ohio across the Big House's field. ❌
Copyright 2025 CityScene Media Group. All rights reserved.