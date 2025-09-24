Video | National Love Letter Day

In honor of National Love Letter Day on Sept. 26, we're learning more about Juliet's wall in Verona, where thousands of love letters from around the world are left each year. Some lucky writers even get a response back from the Juliet Club.
×
Juliet's love letter wall
In honor of National Love Letter Day on Sept. 26, we're learning more about Juliet's wall in Verona, where thousands of love letters from around the world are left each year. Some lucky writers even get a response back from the Juliet Club.
Copyright 2025 CityScene Media Group. All rights reserved.