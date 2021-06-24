Types of walking styles explained

× Expand Maria Fuchs Getty Images/Cultura RF Nordic Walking

It turns out, there's no one right way to walk. This task, done daily by almost everyone, actually comes in various forms and styles.

Brisk Walking

Walking is a great cardio exercise both indoors and outdoors. Experts suggest aiming for a target heart rate based on your age or about 100 steps per minute to get the most health benefits. Another way to tell if you’re walking fast enough: Talk out loud while walking.

“When you go for a brisk walk, you will start to feel a little breathless, although you should still be able to hold down a conversation,” says Paul Gent of Walking Academy.

It’s wise to do a little stretching when you set out, so you don’t cause yourself any injuries. You want to set off at a pace that is quicker than your steady walk, but that you can keep up for about an hour.

Power Walking

A little quicker than brisk walking, this walk requires moving your bent arms to increase your speed.

“It’s becoming an alternative to jogging, as people realize the effects of jogging can have on joints and feet,” Gent says. “It has been suggested that power walking burns off as many calories as jogging, so it is a great option to take if trying to lose weight.”

In addition, Rebecca Joy Stanborough of Healthline recommends walkers get the right gear, find and study the layout of a good walking path, and get a walking buddy to make it more fun.

Race Walking

Race walking is a notch above power walking, but with some competition mixed into the regimen.

From youth athletics to Olympics Games, race walking is contested in all levels of track and field. Racers must maintain contact with the ground at all times, with the leading leg straightened as the foot makes contact with the ground.

“If you have seen race walking on the TV when watching the Olympics, you will see that their walking gait is highly exaggerated,” Gent says. “There’s a real wobble from side to side. It always makes people laugh, but it can be addictive to watch.”

Chi Walking

Chi walking focuses more on incorporating Tai Chi movements into your walk. It’s a low-impact and pain-free way to improve your health, according to Body Flow.

This form is a great alternative for those rehabilitating from an illness or injury. It emphasizes good posture, loose joints, engaging the core, and relaxing the arms and legs, per Body Flows.

Marathon Walking

Though marathons are beyond common in 2021, some of these 26-mile courses offer walkers a chance to compete at a slower pace.

The 2019 London Marathon gave participants a chance to explore England’s capital in a different way. The route included parks, waterways and iconic landmarks such as the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament and the London Eye.

“Everybody walks at different speeds but, generally speaking, a minimum of 6 hours with 8 being more typical,” Gent says. “Of course, some will take longer, so it is best to put aside the whole day for your efforts.”

Nordic Walking

Nordic walking is like skiing without skis. Walkers use two poles to push down from the ground, working out more muscles than a normal walk does.

“It is essential that your poles are the correct length, and they can be used both on hard surfaces such as pavements as well as the more common fields out in the countryside,” Gent says. “Nordic walking is quite often popular amongst more elderly walkers, as they enjoy the stability that the poles offer.”

