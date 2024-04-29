Top Health Tips from Columbus' local doctors

Pet Summer Safety Tips

Edward Cooper, VMD, MS, DACVECC

Clinical Professor, Small Animal Emergency & Critical Care Section Head at The Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center

Heat stroke is a big concern for pets during the warm summer months. This occurs when your pet’s body temperature gets to dangerously high levels and can be life-threatening. Here are some tips to help protect your pet from heat stroke, how to recognize it and what to do if it occurs.

The best approach is to avoid situations that could lead to heat stroke, especially when the temperature outside is higher than 85-90 degrees. Walks and play time outside should be shortened as heavy exercise can cause body temperature to quickly rise. Make sure they have good access to water both inside and outside. Most importantly, never leave your pet in the car. Within minutes, a car can get to dangerously high temperatures, even with the windows down.

Recognizing the signs of heat stroke is essential to limit the damage that can occur. When the body temperature gets high, they may pant excessively, with the saliva becoming thick and sticky. They may feel warm and have a bright red tongue, gums or skin. As heat stroke progresses, they may become weak, less responsive and even collapse.

If there is any concern that your pet has developed heat stroke, seek veterinary care immediately. While lowering body temperature is important in these circumstances, avoid submerging your pet in ice-cold water, as this can make the condition worse. Instead, you can wet the fur with cool/room temperature water and place him or her in front a fan while you prepare to visit a veterinarian.

Dental Health Tips

Missy Baker, D.D.S.

The Gentle Dentist

Did you know that your dental health affects your overall health? Studies show that good oral hygiene not only decreases inflammation throughout the body, but it is also well documented that the bacteria in our mouths that cause gingivitis and periodontitis travel to blood vessels everywhere in the body, where they can cause damage. People with dental disease are more likely to have coronary artery disease and stroke, and are at a higher risk for pneumonia and pregnancy complications such as low birth weight.

Top Tooth Tips!

- Floss daily; if you do not floss, you miss 35% of your tooth's surface.

- In addition to brushing and flossing daily, using mouth rinse with fluoride every day should become part of your routine to ensure optimal oral health.

- Visiting your dentist two times a year for a thorough cleaning and exam, gum charting, cavity-detecting X-rays, and oral cancer screening can help ensure you are appropriately monitoring your oral health.

- Avoid a poor diet, especially one high in sugar; excessive alcohol use; tobacco use and chronic stress.

- Make sure you go to bed with a clean mouth. Do not go to bed without brushing and flossing your teeth.

- Keep in mind snoring may affect your teeth! Ask your dentist if they notice any signs of snoring/airway issues.

Cancer Risk Reduction Tips

Anish Parikh, M.D.

Columbus Oncology & Hematology

Cancer is a life-changing diagnosis. While tremendous strides have been made in recent years with regard to improving outcomes for patients with this dreadful disease, the prevalence of cancer overall is increasing around the world. Fortunately, there are several things you can do for yourself to decrease your own risk of developing cancer.

Know your family history. Genetic factors play a key role in determining risk for many different types of cancer, including breast, ovarian, prostate, pancreatic and colon cancers. Be proactive by knowing and discussing your family history of cancer with your doctor.

Get screened. Recommendations for various cancer screening tests – including mammograms, colonoscopies, and pap smears – can vary. However this much is clear: Prevention and early detection of cancer through regular screenings saves lives. Talk to your doctor to develop your personalized screening plan.

Live healthy. Diet and lifestyle choices significantly affect your health and cancer risk, particularly as you age. Avoid tobacco. Minimize alcohol, processed foods and prolonged sun exposure without protection. Increase water, fruits, vegetables, and physical activity.

By following these tips, you can address some of the most important determinants of cancer risk as well as optimize your overall health and well-being.

Oral Surgery Tips

Brian Stern, D.M.D

Joshua Smith, D.D.S

Oral Surgeons at Greater Columbus Oral Surgery & Dental Implants, Grove City and Powell

Tip #1: Wisdom teeth, also known as third molars, are generally addressed between the ages of 17-25. Due to the risk of pain, adjacent teeth damage and infection, most people will need to have their wisdom teeth removed to prevent these problems. The extraction process in younger patients is significantly less traumatic and recovery is much quicker, which is why extraction is sometimes recommended even before symptoms arise.

Tip #2: Impacted teeth are defined as teeth that are prevented from

erupting into the correct position due to lack of space or other impediments. These impacted teeth are frequently associated with cysts and tumors in the jaw bones, and can become a serious medical condition. It is therefore imperative that any impacted tooth be monitored for the development of any associated pathology and treated promptly.

Tip #3: There are several tooth replacement options, but a dental implant is considered to be the gold standard. The implant fixture is made of a titanium alloy, which integrates with the bone, making it a permanent part of the body. The success rate for dental implants is up to 98% when the procedure is performed by a well-trained surgeon. Any patient interested in missing tooth replacement should discuss their options with an oral surgeon to determine if they are a good candidate for this procedure.