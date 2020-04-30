Your guide to supporting local theaters

There are numerous theater groups in Columbus, another aspect that makes this city so unique. For years, these groups have provided original, entertaining and moving shows that have the ability to bring people together. Here are some of the companies and ways to help them during these trying times.

Shadowbox Live

Located in the brewery District, Shadowbox Live is the largest resident ensemble theater company in the country. The nonprofit organization started in 1988 and is famous for its original rock ‘n’ roll sketch comedies. The group delivers more than 400 performances annually and provides educational programs and engaging corporate events.

All its shows are currently suspended but videos are available on its Facebook. The troupe is currently accepting donations and offering gift cards. www.shadowboxlive.org

Short North Stage

Located in the heart of the Short North, the Short North Stage is a professional theater group that brings a variety of shows year-round to its stage. Even though it did implement a full shutdown and cancellation of its performances, the 2020-2021 season will be announced May 8.

Right now, the local group is accepting donations. www.shortnorthstage.org

Evolution Theater Company

This local group is about inclusivity. Evolution’s mission is to provide “a supportive encouraging environment for celebrating the artistic vision of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and ally (LGBTQQIA) individuals, advancing the understanding of gender issues, and fostering the expression of creative performance arts by and about the LGBTQQIA community.”

The group is currently accepting donations. www.evolutiontheatre.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre

Since 1963, the Columbus Children’s Theater (originally the Columbus Junior Theatre of the Arts) has provided theater classes, programs and acting opportunities for children and young students. The group works to foster “self-esteem and self-discovery by emphasizing discipline, integrity, team-building, and communication skills in a positive and creative environment” for kids.

Its recent shows and events were either canceled or postponed, but its summer camps are still scheduled to occur. Visit its website for more information and to give a donation. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

CATCO is Theater and CATCO is Kids

Anyone of any age who is interested in theater should check out CATCO. The group features opportunities for adults and kids, whether it’s acting, classes, events or more. According to its website, it has served more than 15,000 children and adults through classes.

CATCO is currently offering virtual storytimes, adventures and play readings on its website. You can also donate to help its mission is bringing theater to all ages. www.catco.org

MadLab Theatre

For those looking to showcase their original works, MadLab may be able to help. The nonprofit organization is “a laboratory where individuals and ensembles are free to experiment without censor.” The group host seven to eight full-length original productions a year and host Theatre Roulette, an annual shorts festival for creative works.

MadLab is currently accepting donations and those who give will immediately have online access to previously produced shows. The group is also selling its merchandise which includes fanny packs, t-shirts and more. www.madlab.net

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus

Founded in 1982, the local troupe “celebrates the possibilities of classic theater and literature, leading our diverse community in artistic excellence, education and vision.” Its shows are performed throughout the summer at Schiller Park and it, unfortunately, canceled its 2020 season. The group is working to provide more online content and recently posted some shows on YouTube.

ATC is accepting donations. www.theactorstheatre.org