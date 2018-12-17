You're Invited! | January/February 2019 Launch Party

You're Invited!

Join the CityScene team and celebrate the January/February 2019 edition of CityScene Magazine on Thursday, Jan. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse! Enjoy free drinks and appetizers, a chance to donate to Art Outside the Lines and maybe even win a door prize.

Who: All are invited - bring your friends!

All are invited - bring your friends! What: CityScene Magazine's January/February 2019 Launch Party

CityScene Magazine's January/February 2019 Launch Party When: Thursday, Jan. 24 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24 | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse | 89 E. Nationwide Blvd.

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse | 89 E. Nationwide Blvd. Why: To celebrate CityScene's 20th Anniversary and the first edition of 2019!

Share the Love with Art Outside the Lines

In the spirit of spreading joy in the new year, CityScene will be accepting donations on behalf of Art Outside the Lines, a community art studio in Columbus primarily serving adult artists with developmental disabilities.

If you bring a donation of any kind, you will receive an additional entry in the prize drawing!

The artists are given the opportunity to work independently and/or in a group setting to create artwork. They are also taught the skills to learn various mediums, build their portfolio, develop interpersonal communication and marketing skills, learn how to curate and hang artwork for shows, and attend arts events around the city.

We will be collecting the following items along with monetary donations:

Canvases (all sizes)

Paintbrushes

Spray paint (any color)

Picture frames

Items to imprint onto clay (could be anything with a texture)

Other art supplies with the exception of fabric

Enter to Win Great Prizes

But what about the prizes!? Just by showing up, you'll receive one entry to win one of the following prizes. If you bring a donation of money or supplies for Art Outside the Lines, you'll snag an extra entry to win! Winners must be present to receive prizes.

Send an optional RSVP to info@cityscenemediagroup.com for yet another entry to win the prizes below!

NOTE: We love to see familiar faces at the launch parties, but if you have won a prize(s) at any of the previous three parties, you are ineligible to win this time. Find a growing list of prizes below.

Door Prizes: