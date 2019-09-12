You heard that Loud and Clear! Trevor Noah in Cbus

Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central’s satirical news program, The Daily Show, will be performing his comedy routine at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on Friday, September 13 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

If you are longing for a night full of laughter, look no further than Noah’s Loud & Clear Tour. The tour was rescheduled for Spring 2019 after losing his voice late last year.

His rise to fame came partially from former host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart. Noah joined as a contributor to the show in 2014 and impressed execs enough to become the new host when Stewart stepped down in 2015.

This caught some viewers by surprise as a majority of Noah’s success was outside the U.S. However, he quickly became a popular name in the world of comedy.

Noah is originally from Johannesburg, South Africa, and grew up with a black South African mother and a white European father. He hosted several shows in South Africa and had two seasons of his late-night talk show, Tonight with Trevor Noah.

Now the comedian is a household name in the U.S. He recently won Best Host at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards as well as an Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for his role on The Daily Show – Between the Scenes. His latest Netflix comedy special, Son of Patricia, released in November of 2018 and was met with high praise.

Noah's time spent living in South Africa and now being at the forefront of the comedy world in America offers a unique and lovable perspective to audiences.

Tickets to the Loud & Clear Tour are on sale at the Schottenstein Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

If you are unable to make the Columbus show, additional tour dates can be found here.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer.