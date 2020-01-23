Wonder no more about Wonderball 2020

Get dressed up in your favorite black and white outfit and explore a world of wonder at the Columbus Museum of Art’s Wonderball this Saturday, Jan. 25, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

CMOA

This fashionable evening of local food, music, performance, and unexpected experiences supports the vibrant arts community at the Museum and throughout Central Ohio. Tax-deductible donation benefits the Museum's creative programming and community initiatives.

The Event Chairs for 2020 are Linda and Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal Health, fashion and textiles designer Celeste Malvar-Stewart and Marketing Manager of Equitas Health, Kevin Terry Smith.

During the festivities, you’ll gain after-hours access to check out the CMOA galleries. If you want to see what exhibits are available and plan your gallery tour, you can visit www.columbusmuseum.org/art-exhibitions.

With your tickets to Wonderball, you’ll get first-hand experience with immersive art installations by artists Andy Meyer and Jessica Wolf. You can also catch a pop-up fashion show by talented independent designers, Juan Jose Saenz-Ferreyros, Nathan VanDeVelde, ANANTVIR, The House of Isa by Tracy Powell and Joan Madison.

This year, Wonderball will feature music by a multitude of Columbus artists including Ghost Soul Trio, Mungbean, Krate Digga, DJ Aloha, Nordiq, Gabrielle Solange, Lady Sandoval, DJ Moxy and DJ Adam Scoppa.

Black and white cocktail attire is encouraged at Wonderball, so show off your creativity! Parking is complimentary. General admission tickets are now sold out, but a limited number of sponsorship tickets are available. No tickets will be sold at the door.

You can find more information on how to get a sponsorship ticket at www.columbusmuseum.org/wonderball.

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments