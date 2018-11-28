Winterfair provides endless gifts and fun

× Expand Photos courtesy of Ohio Crafts

A local holiday favorite art show returns to the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair’s Bricker Building this weekend. If the door-busting deals of Black Friday didn’t help you check everyone off your Christmas list, stop by Winterfair to finish up your shopping with fine arts and crafts, all made in American studios.

The fair will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Purchase your tickets in advance online at the Ohio Designer Craftsmen website for just $7 for all three days, while children 12 and under attend at no cost. Be sure to purchase tickets for the Columbus event, as Winterfair traveled to the Northern Kentucky Convention Center last weekend.

Admission allows you plenty of time to explore the unique gifts and beautiful artwork from the hundreds of expert craftsmen that will exhibit their work. Handcrafted woodwork, glass, ceramics, jewelry, metals and much more will be available for purchase.

Winterfair will also host a variety of events on all three days that can teach you craft artist skills. Local arts organizations and guilds will lead the classes on subjects like woven bookmarks or bracelets, festive gift tags and wrapped start ornament.

To give you a taste of what awaits, read on to learn about some of the featured artists and their mediums. You can also visit the Winterfair website for an extensive list.

Functional and decorative woodworkings such as Robert Wilhelm’s pepper mills or Michael Caracappa’s designer pens

Fine jewelry and wearable art by Lisa Williams, Jennifer Brower, and Mary and Jon Lee

Functional and decorative clay items ranging from bowls by Brian Moore and tea pots by Larry Allen, to vases by Michael Cho and ornaments by Rae Hull

Leather bags and satchels for all ages and styles from artists such as Karen and Jess Taber and Peter Brown

For more information about the Columbus Winterfair, visit www.ohiocraft.org.

Maggie Ash is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com