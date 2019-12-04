A winterfair-ly good time

Ohio Designer Craftsmen

Need to knock out your Christmas shopping? Already have cabin fever? Any reason is a great reason to make it out to Columbus Winterfair this weekend!

For more than 30 years, Columbus has showcased amazing crafts and creations to kick off the holiday season. Winterfair is a juried fair that features handcrafted jewelry, blown glass, ceramics, sculptures, paintings, photography, wearable art . . . the list goes on. Over 400 artists from across the country bring their unique pieces to the 614 for an incredible showcase. Artists from Connecticut, Oklahoma, New Mexico and more will be showcasing their work alongside native Ohio artists. Visitors get the unique experience of meeting and talking to the artists behind the works they’re drawn to from such an expansive collection.

If you’re hoping to get into some sweet treats, the Gourmet Market offers chocolates, dips and honey by local creators. Handcrafted delights that aren’t edible are also available—there will also be soaps and lotions at the Market.

A special showcase of James Mellick’s Wounded Warrior Dogs will also be featured. The display is a group of life-size wooden dogs that represent the injuries sustained by veterans.

Be sure to check out goods and goodies for family, friends, and even your four-legged companions this weekend. The Columbus Winterfair will take place at the Bricker Building in the Ohio Expo Center from Dec. 6-8. Friday and Saturday hours are from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday hours are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $7.00 and tickets are available online at www.winterfair.org or at the door at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. There is free admission for children under 12 as well as veterans, military and first responders with ID. Discounted tickets are available at the Ohio Craft Museum. For more information, visit www.winterfair.org.

