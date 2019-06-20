Willie Nelson stops in Cbus for Outlaw Music Festival

Even if you’re not a die-hard country music fan, Willie Nelson is a familiar name – I mean, geez, according to his Wikipedia page he’s a singer, songwriter, musician, actor, producer, author, poet, and activist.

But musician is at the top of the list.

Willie Nelson and Blackbird’s third annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour is lighting up the stage Sunday, June 23 at Nationwide Arena. The tour will feature some of country music’s greatest performers, including the legendary Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, fiddling legend Alison Krauss, and Old Crow Medicine Show & Dawes.

Nelson held the inaugural Outlaw Music Festival back in 2016 and due to the immense amount of success, the tour has become a tradition ever since. Over the years, the festival has included a variety of performers, all have had the honor and privilege of sharing the same stage as the legendary Nelson.

It should be noted though, this is more than just a concert. The festival is a celebration of country music as a part of American culture. And don’t leave without commemorating this event, exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase.

Each festival tour date will feature a range of delicacies, including cuisine, spirits, and work by local artisans – providing music fans with an unforgettable concert experience.

This is an essential event for any country music fan, but between the artwork and craft beer, the event appeals to many and all. Gates open into Nationwide Arena at 1:30 p.m. and the performance kicks off at 2:45 p.m. And be aware, there is no re-entry into the festival.

Tickets start around $45 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster at the Big Lots Box Office at Nationwide Arena.

To learn more, visit outlawmusicalfestival.com.

Noah Garber is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.