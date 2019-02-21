Who runs the world? Girls. Women in Music set for show

× Expand Courtesy of WMC Women in Music-Columbus

Are you ready to see girls rule the world? Come see women lead the way in a concert series presented by Women in Music-Columbus and Otterbein University Department of Music on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. in the Riley Auditorium at Otterbein.

Ticket Information

No need to worry about paying for this event because it is free and open to the public. However, if you wish to make a donation, they will accept it on behalf of Women in Music-Columbus

About the Concert

The concert will feature performances by members of Women in Music-Columbus along with the winners of the 2019 Young Artist’s String Competition. The performers include Laura Benson and Sally Sansbury – playing one piano with four hands; Jessica Kahn, soprano, with Elmer Cabotage on piano; Kathryn Hart Teixeira, soprano, with Sally Sansbury on piano; Jennifer Hambrick, soprano; and Anne-Marie Slater playing the cello.

Women composers only accounted for 14.3 percent of performances of works by living composers - Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Women in Music-Columbus

Established in 1881, Women in Music-Columbus is a non-profit organization that specializes in classical music. The group holds lecture series by well-known musical talent, provide scholarships for Columbus-based students, host outreach programs to encourage young minds to enjoy and partake in classical music and perform an array of concerts at locations like the Columbus Museum of Art, Capital University, Otterbein and more.

They aren’t a Women’s group for nothing, though. The non-profit is constantly promoting works by women composers and encouraging women to partake in composition writing. And it’s a needed effort – the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra reported a survey that says "women composers account for only 1.8 percent of the total pieces performed in the 2014-2015 concert season."

Otterbein University Department of Music

The music department at Otterbein is described as alive. From jazz bands, composition writing, strings, vocal majors and more, the department prepares students to enter the world of music notes and performances. It’s not all for the college-goers though, public concerts are constantly held to show-off the latest talent, local or international musicians, and more.

