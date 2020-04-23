Where Ohio ranks in states least slowed by COVID-19

It’s no secret that COVID-19 has slowed us all down a little bit. Retail and recreation visits are down 45 percent across the U.S., while transit stations have seen a decrease of 49 percent.

WalletHub released its report on states slowing down the most during the pandemic.

The study consists of Google data to compare all 50 states across six metrics, each which measures the percentage point increase or decrease in visits to businesses, restaurants, public areas and more.

The least slowed state is Nebraska and the most slowed state is Hawaii. Our state is the 7th least slowed down in the U.S., which most would contribute to Governor Mike DeWine’s quick action.

For the most up-to-date information on the pandemic, watch DeWine daily at 2 p.m. on The Ohio Channel. Other great resources include the Ohio Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the meantime, give yourself a round of applause; Ohio is continuing to stay safe and help slow the spread.