What the 58th Columbus Arts Festival has to offer

Ring in summer 2019 by expanding your artistic palate. The Columbus Arts Festival is running June 7-9 along the Scioto Mile, Rich and Main Street bridges, and in front of COSI.

Featuring more than 200 artists from across the nation, including 50 of Ohio’s best, the free festival promises three days packed with vibrant artwork, exciting performances and delicious food.

Stop by the artists’ booths on the riverfront to view and purchase pieces, but stay for the musical headliners – BalletMet, Anderson East and the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus – all performing on the Bicentennial Park Stage throughout the weekend.

The headliners aren’t the only acts. Each of the festival’s five stages will feature performances and events running throughout the weekend, including a poetry slam at on Saturday at 5 p.m., lighting up the Ohio Magazine Word is Art stage. For a full lineup, visit www.columbusartsfestival.org//application/performances.

There are tons of food options available around the river on Washington Boulevard, Town Street and Main Street, including Schmidt’s Sausage Trucks, Late Night Slice and Cupzilla. For a complete list of vendors, visit www.columbusartsfestival.org/cuisine.

Festival booths include hands-on activities for kids, teens and adults – visit the Virtual Reality Tent, meet the Art Shark, make crafts with kids in the Hands-On Art Activities Village and more. Don’t forget to snap a photo in the giant Columbus Arts Festival picture frame. Not big on crowds? Enjoying the festivities from kayak or canoe through Riverfest.

Visitors who want an upgraded experience can purchase one of the festival’s VIP packages, starting at $75, and enjoy benefits including access to the VIP tent lounge, VIP stage areas for all performances and air-conditioned restrooms. For more information on the packages, visit www.columbusartsfestival.org/fof.

Friday, June 7

Donnie M of Damn Girl | 6-8 p.m.

BalletMet | 8:30-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

The Dick and Jane Project | 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Write · Record · Play | 12:45-1 p.m.

Big Blitz | 1:15-2 p.m.

The Shoutin’ Sisters | 2:15-3 p.m.

Atomic Shindig | 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Clemens & Co. | 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Eastwood | 5:45-6:45 p.m.

The Paragon Project | 7-8 p.m.

Anderson East | 9-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus | 11 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Capital Pride Band of Columbus | 12:15-1 p.m.

Kelly Vaughn | 1:15-1:45 p.m.

Virginia West with Flaggots Ohio and Other Special Guests | 2-2:45 p.m.

A.M. Soul Society | 3-3:45p.m.

Fabulous Johnson Brothers | 4-5 p.m.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.